Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Le froid est là, pas de doutes. Une nouvelle semaine aussi, avec ses sorties de jeux vidéo. On fait le point.
Cette semaine, Pokémon est à l’honneur, avec Pokémon Brilliant Diamond et Pokémon Shining Pearl, qui arrivent sur la Switch. On aura aussi droit à BloodRayne en remaster et à quelques simulateurs.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties hebdomadaires:
Lundi 15 novembre
- Car Detailing Simulator: Prolouge| PC
- Moncage | PC
Mardi 16 novembre
- Out of Line | Xbox One
- Grow: Song of the Evertree | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Surviving The Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Last Stand: Aftermath | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection | Switch
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story | Switch, PC
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo | Switch
- Them Bombs | Xbox One
- The Wild At Heart | PS4, Switch
- Root | Switch
- Horseshoe Crab Rescue! | Switch
- Tavern Master | PC, Mac
- Country Balls Heroes | PC
- Combat Mission Cold War | PC
Mercredi 17 novembre
- Klang 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Tamarin | Xbox One
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PC
- Mastho is Together | Switch
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC
- Next Space Rebels | PC, Mac
Jeudi 18 novembre
- BloodRayne: ReVamped| PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- BloodRayne: ReVamped 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Space Moth: Lunar Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Undungeon | Xbox One, PC
- Smoots Golf | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Two Hundred Ways | Xbox One
- Exo One | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape | Switch
- NinNinDays2 | Switch
- Romeow: In The Cracked World | Switch
- Would you like to run an idol cafe? | Switch
- NICH | Switch
- Ice Station Z | Switch
- Unsafe | PC
- Alien Marauder | PC
- Myth of Empires | PC
- Wrought Flesh | PC
- Pronty: Fishy Adventure | PC
Vendredi 19 novembre
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond | Switch
- Pokemon Shining Pearl | Switch
- NERF Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family | Switch
- Despotism 3K | Xbox One
- City Traffic Driver | Switch
- Sports & Wild Pinball | Switch
- 20 Ladies | Switch
- RazerWire: Nanowars | Switch
- Exertus: Redux | Switch
- NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ | Switch
- Toy Tinker Simulator | PC