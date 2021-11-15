Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera novembre 15, 2021

Le froid est là, pas de doutes. Une nouvelle semaine aussi, avec ses sorties de jeux vidéo. On fait le point.

Cette semaine, Pokémon est à l’honneur, avec Pokémon Brilliant Diamond et Pokémon Shining Pearl, qui arrivent sur la Switch. On aura aussi droit à BloodRayne en remaster et à quelques simulateurs.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties hebdomadaires:

Lundi 15 novembre

  • Car Detailing Simulator: Prolouge| PC
  • Moncage | PC

Mardi 16 novembre

  • Out of Line | Xbox One
  • Grow: Song of the Evertree | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Surviving The Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Last Stand: Aftermath | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Marsupilami: Hoobadventure | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection | Switch
  • Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story | Switch, PC
  • Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo | Switch
  • Them Bombs | Xbox One
  • The Wild At Heart | PS4, Switch
  • Root | Switch
  • Horseshoe Crab Rescue! | Switch
  • Tavern Master | PC, Mac
  • Country Balls Heroes | PC
  • Combat Mission Cold War | PC

Mercredi 17 novembre

  • Klang 2 | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Tamarin | Xbox One
  • Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PC
  • Mastho is Together | Switch
  • Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC
  • Next Space Rebels | PC, Mac

Jeudi 18 novembre

  • BloodRayne: ReVamped| PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • BloodRayne: ReVamped 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Space Moth: Lunar Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Undungeon | Xbox One, PC
  • Smoots Golf | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Two Hundred Ways | Xbox One
  • Exo One | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape | Switch
  • NinNinDays2 | Switch
  • Romeow: In The Cracked World | Switch
  • Would you like to run an idol cafe? | Switch
  • NICH | Switch
  • Ice Station Z | Switch
  • Unsafe | PC
  • Alien Marauder | PC
  • Myth of Empires | PC
  • Wrought Flesh | PC
  • Pronty: Fishy Adventure | PC

Vendredi 19 novembre

  • Pokemon Brilliant Diamond | Switch
  • Pokemon Shining Pearl | Switch
  • NERF Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family | Switch
  • Despotism 3K | Xbox One
  • City Traffic Driver | Switch
  • Sports & Wild Pinball | Switch
  • 20 Ladies | Switch
  • RazerWire: Nanowars | Switch
  • Exertus: Redux | Switch
  • NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ | Switch
  • Toy Tinker Simulator | PC

