Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

C’est les vacances, il fait beau et chaud. Pour autant, l’actu gaming ne s’arrête pas. Voici les sorties de la semaine, on fait le point.
Cette semaine, Microsoft nous propose de nous envoyer en l’air avec Microsoft Flight Simulator qui arrive sur les Xbox Series X et S.
Pour ceux qui n’aimeraient pas jouer aux barons des cieux, d’autres sorties sont de la partie. On vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 26 juillet
- Pets No More | Switch
- Intravenous | PC
Mardi 27 juillet
- Blightbound | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Corpse Killer: 25th Anniversary Edition | Switch
- Night Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Dariusburst Another Chronicle EX+ | PS4, Switch
- Splitgate: Arena Warfare | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tribes of Midgard | PS5, PS4, PC
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- NEO: The World Ends With You | PS4, Switch
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles | PS4, Switch, PC
- Microsoft Flight Simulator | Xbox Series X/S
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | PS5
- Highfleet | PC
- Idol Manager | PC
Mercredi 28 juillet
- The Forgotten City | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Ayo The Clown | Switch, PC, Mac
- Chernobylite | PC
- Unbound: World Apart | Switch, PC
- Trigger Witch | PS4, Xbox One
- Final Fantasy III | PC
- Final Fantasy II | PC
- Final Fantasy | PC
Jeudi 29 juillet
- Skydrift Infinity | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Escape from Naraka | PC
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Trigger Witch | Switch
- Eldest Souls | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Paint The Town Red | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- The Ascent | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Omno | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Blaster Master Zero 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- B.ARK | Switch
- Banners of Ruin | Switch
- Christmas Tina | Switch
- Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection | Switch
- The Long Gate | Switch
- Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality | Switch
- OS Omega | Switch
- Infection Maze | Switch
- Reptiles: In Hunt | PC
- Escape from Naraka | PC
- Starbase | PC
Vendredi 30 juillet
- Bustafellows | Switch, PC
- Vesper | PC
- Alone With You | Switch
- Flowlines VS | Xbox One
- Inbento | Xbox One
- Apple Slash | Switch
- 10 Second Ninja X | Switch
- Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure | Switch
- Xenogunner | Switch
- Horror Tales: The Wine | Switch
- Dungeon of Crawl | Switch
- Papa’s Quiz | Switch
- Cuccchi | Switch
- Super Squidlit | Switch
- No Longer Home | PC, Mac
- Crimson Colosseum | PC
Samedi 32 juillet
- Easy Flight Simulator | Switch
Dimanche 1er août
- Theofil | Switch