Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Alors que l’on prend tranquillement le chemin de l’automne, on fait le point sur les nouvelles sorties de la semaine.

Cette semaine, un coop puzzler du nom de Keywe arrive sur la plupart des plateformes. Si vous vous demander ce qui se passerait si vous laissiez deux kiwis et une pieuvre gérer le système de poste pour une petite ville, vous êtes au bon endroit!

D’autres titres moins exotiques sont également de la partie, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 30 août

  • Book of Travels | PC
  • Trash Sailors | Switch
  • Tinytopia | PC

Mardi 31 août

  • Lamentum | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Prinny Presents NIS Classic Vol. 1 | Switch, PC
  • KeyWe | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Song of Iron | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Rustler | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Guts ‘N Goals | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Big Con | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Clid The Snail | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Beyond Mankind: The Awakening | PC
  • CRASH: Autodrive | Switch
  • Vilset | PC
  • Soul Nomad & The World Eaters | PC

Mercredi 1er septembre

  • Lake | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Cookie Clicker | PC
  • El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron | PC
  • OPUS: Echo of Starsong | PC, Mac
  • Galaxy Squad | Xbox One
  • Rogue Spirit | PC
  • Ravva and the Cyclops Cruse | Switch
  • Alveole | Switch
  • Grit | PC
  • WW2 Bunker Simulator | PC
  • Rogue Spirit | PC

Jeudi 2 septembre

  • Weapon of Choice DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • RICO London | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • WRC 10 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Kitaria Fables | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Yuoni | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Bravely Default II | PC
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PC
  • The Magister | Switch
  • Cosmic Express | Switch
  • BOT.vinnik Chess | Switch
  • White Girl | Switch
  • Farmers Co-op: Out of This World | Switch
  • MiniGolf Tour | Switch
  • Apsulov: End of Gods | Switch
  • Sokobond | Switch
  • Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game For Kids and Toddlers | Switch
  • Armed Emeth | Switch
  • Animal Puzzle – Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers | Switch
  • A Good Snowman is Hard to Build | Switch
  • Cargo Company | PC

Vendredi 3 septembre

  • Golf Club: Wasteland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Medium | PS5
  • Family Trainer | Switch
  • Pippu – Bauble Quest | Switch
  • Extreme Car Driver | Switch
  • Block Puzzle | Switch
  • Angel’s Punishment | Switch
  • Virtuous Western | Switch
  • A Night at the Races | Switch

