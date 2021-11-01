Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

En cette Toussaint, c’est aussi l’occasion de faire le point sur les sorties de la semaine. C’est parti!

Cette semaine, les danseurs seront ravis de découvrir Just Dance 2022 sur la plupart des plateformes. On aura aussi au menu du Call of Duty avec Vanguard et un nouveau Fast & Furious.

Pour le reste, en non des moindres, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 1er novembre

The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC

Ekstase | Switch

QB Planets | Switch

Dogs Organized Neatly | PC

Mardi 2 novembre

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| Cupid Parasite | Switch

Tunche | Xbox One, Switch, PC

First Class Trouble | PS5, PS4

Knockout City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

World War Z | Switch

Galaxy Shooter | Switch

Unpacking | Switch, PC

To The Rescue | PC

Giants Uprising | PC

Usurper: Soulbound | PC

Mercredi 3 novembre

The Solitaire Conspiracy | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Bloodshore | Switch

Time Loader | PC

Jeudi 4 novembre

Demon Turf | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Where Cards Fall | Switch, PC, Mac

A Boy and His Blob | Switch

Just Dance 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Prison Simulator | PC

One Last Memory | Switch

Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS | Switch

Bloody Rally Show | Switch

Magic Potion Millionaire | Switch

Skeletal Avenger | Switch

Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure | Switch

Super Sami Roll | Switch

Captian Backwater | Switch

Starsand | PC

Recipe for Disaster | PC

Vendredi 5 novembre