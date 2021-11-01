Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

En cette Toussaint, c’est aussi l’occasion de faire le point sur les sorties de la semaine. C’est parti!
Cette semaine, les danseurs seront ravis de découvrir Just Dance 2022 sur la plupart des plateformes. On aura aussi au menu du Call of Duty avec Vanguard et un nouveau Fast & Furious.
Pour le reste, en non des moindres, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 1er novembre
- The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC
- Ekstase | Switch
- QB Planets | Switch
- Dogs Organized Neatly | PC
Mardi 2 novembre
- Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Cupid Parasite | Switch
- Tunche | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- First Class Trouble | PS5, PS4
- Knockout City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- World War Z | Switch
- Galaxy Shooter | Switch
- Unpacking | Switch, PC
- To The Rescue | PC
- Giants Uprising | PC
- Usurper: Soulbound | PC
Mercredi 3 novembre
- The Solitaire Conspiracy | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Bloodshore | Switch
- Time Loader | PC
Jeudi 4 novembre
- Demon Turf | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Where Cards Fall | Switch, PC, Mac
- A Boy and His Blob | Switch
- Just Dance 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Prison Simulator | PC
- One Last Memory | Switch
- Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS | Switch
- Bloody Rally Show | Switch
- Magic Potion Millionaire | Switch
- Skeletal Avenger | Switch
- Lone McLonegan : A Western Adventure | Switch
- Super Sami Roll | Switch
- Captian Backwater | Switch
- Starsand | PC
- Recipe for Disaster | PC
Vendredi 5 novembre
- Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation – Code Fairy | PS5, PS4
- Air Stunt Racing | Switch
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines | Switch
- The Prince of Landis | Switch
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers – Rise of SH1FT3R | Switch
- Enodya | Switch
- Stilstand | Switch
- Circa Infinity | Switch
- Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic | Switch
- Destructivator SE | Switch
- Om Nom: Run | Switch
- Emergency Driver Simulator | Switch
- Let’s Build A Zoo | PC