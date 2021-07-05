Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

L’été et les vacances qui vont avec est bien là. Pas de trêve pour autant, puisque les sorties de jeux vidéo sont toujours de la partie!
Même si le calme estival s’installe, on pourra compter cette semaine sur l’arrivée d’un nouveau titre de la franchise Monster Hunter, avec Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sur Switch et PC.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties.
Lundi 5 juillet
- Rubix Roller | Switch
- My Little Fruit Juice Booth | Switch
Mardi 6 juillet
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | Switch, PC
- A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- The Silver Case 2425| Switch
- The Sisters – Party of the Year | Switch
Mercredi 7 juillet
- Out of Line | Switch
- Walden, A Game | Xbox One
- Blitz Breaker | Switch
- Marbles Rush | Switch
- Ruvato: Original Complex | Switch
Jeudi 8 juillet
- Crash Drive 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
- Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Heart of the Woods | Switch
- Boomerang X | Switch, PC
- Woodcutter | Switch
- Indigo 7 Quest for Love | Switch
- ARIA CHRONICLE | Switch
- My Maite | Switch
- Infinite Golf 2 | Switch
- Masagoro | Switch
- Monument | Switch
- Beauty Bounce | Switch
Vendredi 9 juillet
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin | Switch, PC
- Imagine Earth | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Blue Fire | Xbox One
- Beasts of Maravilla Island | Xbox One
- Police Stories | Xbox One
- Swords of Legends Online | PC
- Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies | Switch
- Shopping Mall Parking Lot | Switch
- Fantasy Cards | Switch
- Connect Bricks | Switch
- Black Skylands | PC
Samedi 10 juillet
- Egg Up | Switch