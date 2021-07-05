Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

L’été et les vacances qui vont avec est bien là. Pas de trêve pour autant, puisque les sorties de jeux vidéo sont toujours de la partie!

Même si le calme estival s’installe, on pourra compter cette semaine sur l’arrivée d’un nouveau titre de la franchise Monster Hunter, avec Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin sur Switch et PC.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties.

Lundi 5 juillet

Rubix Roller | Switch

My Little Fruit Juice Booth | Switch

Mardi 6 juillet

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox | Switch, PC

A Plague Tale: Innocence | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

The Silver Case 2425| Switch

The Sisters – Party of the Year | Switch

Mercredi 7 juillet

Out of Line | Switch

Walden, A Game | Xbox One

Blitz Breaker | Switch

Marbles Rush | Switch

Ruvato: Original Complex | Switch

Jeudi 8 juillet

Crash Drive 3 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android

Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Heart of the Woods | Switch

Boomerang X | Switch, PC

Woodcutter | Switch

Indigo 7 Quest for Love | Switch

ARIA CHRONICLE | Switch

My Maite | Switch

Infinite Golf 2 | Switch

Masagoro | Switch

Monument | Switch

Beauty Bounce | Switch

Vendredi 9 juillet

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin | Switch, PC

Imagine Earth | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Blue Fire | Xbox One

Beasts of Maravilla Island | Xbox One

Police Stories | Xbox One

Swords of Legends Online | PC

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies | Switch

Shopping Mall Parking Lot | Switch

Fantasy Cards | Switch

Connect Bricks | Switch

Black Skylands | PC

Samedi 10 juillet