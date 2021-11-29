Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Décembre arrive à grands pas, et l’actualité des sorties se fait plus calme.
Le Black Friday est derrière nous et le dernier mois de l’année arrive, avec un ralentissement des sorties de jeux vidéo. Cette semaine est faite de « petites » sorties et de portages.
Comme d’accoutumée, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:
Lundi 29 novembre
- Guardian of Lore | Switch
Mardi 30 novembre
- World’s End Club | PC
- MXGP 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Fight Knight | PC
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Propnight | PC
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Tank De La Muerta | Switch
- Mind Scanners | Switch
- Buried Stars | PC
Mercredi 1er décembre
- Wartales | PC
- Mission in Snowdriftland | PC
Jeudi 2 décembre
- Mechajammer | PC, Mac
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Justice Chronicles | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector | PS4, Xbox One
- Solar Ash | PS5, PS4, PC
- Century: Age of Ashes | PC
- Walking Zombie II | Xbox One
- Dairoku: Agents of Sakurtani | Switch
- The Kids We Were: Complete Edition | Switch
- Dairoku Ayakashimori | Switch
- My Universe: Interior Designer | PC
- The Plane Effect | PS4, Xbox One
- Archvale | Switch
- Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature | Switch
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue | Switch
- MONOBOT | Switch
- Football Battle | Switch
- Ghost Sync | Switch
- Castle on the Coast | Switch
- Miracle Snack Shop | Switch
- World Quiz | Switch
- Anvil | PC
- Rubber Bandits | PC
- Mirror Party | PC
Vendredi 3 décembre
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Chorus | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain | Switch
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition | Switch
- Danganronpa Decadence | Switch
- Grim Dawn | Xbox One
- Word Forward | Switch
- 6Souls | Switch
- Construction Site Driver | Switch
- Paradise Lost | Switch
- Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders | Switch
- Lost: Find | PC
Samedi 4 décembre
- Icarus | PC