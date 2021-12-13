Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

C’est reparti pour un tour, avec les nouveautés de la semaine…
Le héros en pixel art de Shovel Knight est de retour, dans Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, dans lequel il faudra résoudre des puzzles dans un spin-off. En ce milieu de mois, il sera aussi l’occasion de découvrir The Gunk, Trash Sailors et même une sortie sur Wii U (eh oui!) avec RTO 3. Pas forcément de quoi découvrir un nouveau jeu de l’année, mais tout de même.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 13 décembre
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- My Universe – Doctors & Nurses | Switch
Mardi 14 décembre
- Clockwork Aquario | PS4, Switch
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Among Us | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Asteroids: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Resuce | PC
- Greak : Memories of Azur | PS4, Xbox One
- One Hand Clapping | Switch
- Noble Fates | PC
Mercredi 15 décembre
- Aeterna Noctis | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Xbox One
- Clid the Snail | PC
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead | PS5
- The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel | Switch
- Deiland: Pocket Planet | PC
Jeudi 16 décembre
- The Gunk | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Alien Isolation | iOS, Android
- Trash Quest | Switch
- Five Night At Freddy’s: Security Breach | PS5, PS4, PC
- Circus Pocus | Xbox One
- Moon | PS5, PS4
- Black Bird | PS5, PS4
- Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo | PC
- Final Fantasy VII Remake | PC
- Murder Diaries 3: Santa’s Trail of Blood | Xbox One
- Sakura Santa | Switch
- Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers | Switch
- The Enigma Machine | Switch
- OMNO | Switch
- Love Pop! | Switch
- Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append | Switch
- Moonbound | Switch
- RTO 3 | Wii U
- Trash Sailors | PC
Vendredi 17 décembre
- Aspire: Ina’s Tale | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ancient Cities | PC
- Power Pushout | PC, Mac
- Murder Diaries 3: Santa’s Trail of Blood | PC
- Forgotten Hill Disillusion | Switch
- HIM & HER 3 | Switch
- Sky Fleet | PC