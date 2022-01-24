Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Les sorties continuent leur bonhomme de chemin cette semaine. On fait le point!
Pokémon Legends: Arceus est presque là. La prochaine grosse sortie de la franchise, se déroulant dans le passé, sort le 28 janvier sur Nintendo Switch.
A côté de cela, c’est une semaine assez calme du côté des grosses sorties, si ce n’est l’arrivée d’un nouveau spin-off de Serious Sam.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 24 janvier
- Hidden Deep | PC
- The Demon Lord Is New In Town | PC
Mardi 25 janvier
- The Artful Escape | PS5, Switch
- Mortal Online 2 | PC
- Cannibal Cuisine | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Reverie Knights Tactics | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem | PC
Mercredi 26 janvier
- Elasto Mania Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Cake Invaders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Summertime Madness | Xbox One
- Gav-Gav Odyssey | Xbox One, PC
- PopSlinger | Switch
- Froggy Crossing | Switch
Jeudi 27 janvier
- Vagnate | Switch
- Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- S.W.A.N: Chernobyl Unexplored | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- The Longest Road On Earth | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Circuit Superstars | PS4
- Wanderer | PS4, PC
- COGEN: Sword of Rewind | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Gomoku Let’s Go | Switch
- Unforeseen Incidents | Switch
- Concordia: Digital Edition | Switch
- Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games | Switch
- Serin Fate | Switch
- Pandemic Shooter | Switch
- Magi Trials | Switch
- Crush Crush | Switch
- Hidden Paws | Switch
- Deflector | PC
Vendredi 28 janvier
- Vagante | Xbox One
- Super Onion Boy 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection | PS5
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Switch
- Active Neurons – Puzzle Game | Xbox Series X/S
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Switch
- Don’t Be Afraid | Switch
- Circus Pocus | Switch
- Re: Turn 2 – Runaway | Switch
- Peace, Death! 2 | Switch
- Rogue Tower | PC
Samedi 29 janvier
- Calturin | Xbox One
- Magic Pen Color Book | Switch
- Broken Blades | Switch