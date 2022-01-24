Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera janvier 24, 2022 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Les sorties continuent leur bonhomme de chemin cette semaine. On fait le point!

Pokémon Legends: Arceus est presque là. La prochaine grosse sortie de la franchise, se déroulant dans le passé, sort le 28 janvier sur Nintendo Switch.

A côté de cela, c’est une semaine assez calme du côté des grosses sorties, si ce n’est l’arrivée d’un nouveau spin-off de Serious Sam.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 24 janvier

  • Hidden Deep | PC
  • The Demon Lord Is New In Town | PC

Mardi 25 janvier

  • The Artful Escape | PS5, Switch
  • Mortal Online 2 | PC
  • Cannibal Cuisine | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Reverie Knights Tactics | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem | PC

Mercredi 26 janvier

  • Elasto Mania Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Cake Invaders | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Summertime Madness | Xbox One
  • Gav-Gav Odyssey | Xbox One, PC
  • PopSlinger | Switch
  • Froggy Crossing | Switch

Jeudi 27 janvier

  • Vagnate | Switch
  • Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • S.W.A.N: Chernobyl Unexplored | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • The Longest Road On Earth | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Circuit Superstars | PS4
  • Wanderer | PS4, PC
  • COGEN: Sword of Rewind | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Gomoku Let’s Go | Switch
  • Unforeseen Incidents | Switch
  • Concordia: Digital Edition | Switch
  • Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games | Switch
  • Serin Fate | Switch
  • Pandemic Shooter | Switch
  • Magi Trials | Switch
  • Crush Crush | Switch
  • Hidden Paws | Switch
  • Deflector | PC

Vendredi 28 janvier

  • Vagante | Xbox One
  • Super Onion Boy 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection | PS5
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Switch
  • Active Neurons – Puzzle Game | Xbox Series X/S
  • Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Switch
  • Don’t Be Afraid | Switch
  • Circus Pocus | Switch
  • Re: Turn 2 – Runaway | Switch
  • Peace, Death! 2 | Switch
  • Rogue Tower | PC

Samedi 29 janvier

  • Calturin | Xbox One
  • Magic Pen Color Book | Switch
  • Broken Blades | Switch

