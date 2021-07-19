Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Alors que nombre d’entre nous profitent de vacances bien méritée, on fait le point sur les sorties de jeux vidéo de la semaine.

Une fois n’est pas coutume, c’est un jeu sur mobile qui nous intéresse cette semaine. Oui, mais c’est un jeu estampillé The Witcher: Monster Slayer. Mais on reste calme, car le titre s’avère du genre Pokemon Go. De quoi se balader en jouant, voilà qui n’est pas plus mal ces beaux jours. Autre titre intéressant, Orcs Must Die! 3 est disponible sur PC et non plus exclusivement sur Stadia.

A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:

Mardi 20 juillet

Cotton Reboot! | PS4, Switch

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Certified | PS4, Switch, PC

Cris Tales | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mini Motorways | PC, Mac

Mind Maze | Xbox One

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS5, PS4

Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition | Switch

Skydome | PC

Mercredi 21 juillet

The Witcher: Monster Slayer | Android, iOS

Pokemon Unite | Switch

The Last Rolling Hero | Xbox One

Fatal Twelve | Switch

MouseBot: Escape from Catlab | Switch

Song of Farca | PC, Mac

Jeudi 22 juillet

Last Stop | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Urban Trial Tricky | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Origin: Blind Maid | PC

Warhammer 40K: Battlesector | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gigapocalypse | PC

Aery – Calm Mind | Switch

Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire | Switch

Timothy vs the Aliens | Switch

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 | Switch

#Pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

Tera Lander II – Rockslide Rescue | Switch

Nyakamon Adventures | Switch

Racing Xtreme 2 | Switch

Terra Bomber | Switch

Bunny Bounce | Switch

Terra Lander | Switch

Noosphere | PC

Natural Instincts | PC

Deepest Chamber | PC

The Sims 4: Cottage Living Expansion Pack | PC

Vendredi 23 juillet

Where the Snow Settles | Xbox One, PC

Orcs Must Die! 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Scrap Garden | Xbox One

Blue Fire | PS4

Truck Simulator 2 | Switch

112 Operator | Switch

Sports Pinball Bundle | Switch

Freddy Spaghetti 2 | Switch

Hunter Shooting Camp | Switch

Dininho Space Adventure | Switch

YUME 2: Sleepless Night | PC

A Way To Be Dead | PC

Samedi 24 juillet