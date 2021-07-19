Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Alors que nombre d’entre nous profitent de vacances bien méritée, on fait le point sur les sorties de jeux vidéo de la semaine.
Une fois n’est pas coutume, c’est un jeu sur mobile qui nous intéresse cette semaine. Oui, mais c’est un jeu estampillé The Witcher: Monster Slayer. Mais on reste calme, car le titre s’avère du genre Pokemon Go. De quoi se balader en jouant, voilà qui n’est pas plus mal ces beaux jours. Autre titre intéressant, Orcs Must Die! 3 est disponible sur PC et non plus exclusivement sur Stadia.
A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:
Mardi 20 juillet
- Cotton Reboot! | PS4, Switch
- Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Certified | PS4, Switch, PC
- Cris Tales | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mini Motorways | PC, Mac
- Mind Maze | Xbox One
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS5, PS4
- Steam: Rails to Riches Complete Edition | Switch
- Skydome | PC
Mercredi 21 juillet
- The Witcher: Monster Slayer | Android, iOS
- Pokemon Unite | Switch
- The Last Rolling Hero | Xbox One
- Fatal Twelve | Switch
- MouseBot: Escape from Catlab | Switch
- Song of Farca | PC, Mac
Jeudi 22 juillet
- Last Stop | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Urban Trial Tricky | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Origin: Blind Maid | PC
- Warhammer 40K: Battlesector | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gigapocalypse | PC
- Aery – Calm Mind | Switch
- Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
- Timothy vs the Aliens | Switch
- Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 | Switch
- #Pinocchio, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
- Tera Lander II – Rockslide Rescue | Switch
- Nyakamon Adventures | Switch
- Racing Xtreme 2 | Switch
- Terra Bomber | Switch
- Bunny Bounce | Switch
- Terra Lander | Switch
- Noosphere | PC
- Natural Instincts | PC
- Deepest Chamber | PC
- The Sims 4: Cottage Living Expansion Pack | PC
Vendredi 23 juillet
- Where the Snow Settles | Xbox One, PC
- Orcs Must Die! 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Scrap Garden | Xbox One
- Blue Fire | PS4
- Truck Simulator 2 | Switch
- 112 Operator | Switch
- Sports Pinball Bundle | Switch
- Freddy Spaghetti 2 | Switch
- Hunter Shooting Camp | Switch
- Dininho Space Adventure | Switch
- YUME 2: Sleepless Night | PC
- A Way To Be Dead | PC
Samedi 24 juillet
- US Navy Sea Conflict | Switch