Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

C’est une semaine très calme qui se profile, l’occasion de déconnecter quelque temps sans doute. Mais il y a tout de même quelques titres intéressants. On fait le point.

Cette semaine, rien de bien affriolant à se mettre sous la dent, la liste des sorties parle d’elle-même. Tout au plus quelques jeux sur Switch, comme Castle of Pixel Skulls ou The Last Survey.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste (moins) exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires ci-après:

Lundi 2 août

Grime | PC

Mardi 3 août

In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Castle of Pixel Skulls DX | PS4

Hunter’s Arena: Legends | PS4, PS5

Dragon Star Varnir | Switch

Here Comes Niko! | PC

Memory Lane 2 | Switch

Mercredi 4 août

Stellar Warfare | PC

Toodee and Topdee | PC

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption | Switch

Jeudi 5 août

The Falconeer | PS5, PS4, Switch

Dodgeball Academia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Xbox Series X/ S

Strategic Mind: The Pacific | PS4

Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg | PS4

Starmancer | PC, Mac

Haven Park | PC, Mac

Death Trash | PC, Mac

A Monster’s Expedition | Switch

123 Dots | Switch

Star Hunter DX | Switch

Dating Life: Miley X Emily | Switch

Doomsday Vault | Switch

Dreamscaper | Switch

I.F.O | Switch

PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System Edition | Switch

Vendredi 6 août

Goroons | Xbox One

Bless Unleashed | PC

Lifeslide | PC

Castle of Pixel Skulls | Switch

Race Track Driver | Switch

The Last Survey | Switch

Badland: Game of the Year Edition | Switch

Zengeon | Switch

Bone Marrow | Switch

Samedi 7 août