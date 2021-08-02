Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

C’est une semaine très calme qui se profile, l’occasion de déconnecter quelque temps sans doute. Mais il y a tout de même quelques titres intéressants. On fait le point.
Cette semaine, rien de bien affriolant à se mettre sous la dent, la liste des sorties parle d’elle-même. Tout au plus quelques jeux sur Switch, comme Castle of Pixel Skulls ou The Last Survey.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste (moins) exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires ci-après:
Lundi 2 août
- Grime | PC
Mardi 3 août
- In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Castle of Pixel Skulls DX | PS4
- Hunter’s Arena: Legends | PS4, PS5
- Dragon Star Varnir | Switch
- Here Comes Niko! | PC
- Memory Lane 2 | Switch
Mercredi 4 août
- Stellar Warfare | PC
- Toodee and Topdee | PC
- Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption | Switch
Jeudi 5 août
- The Falconeer | PS5, PS4, Switch
- Dodgeball Academia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Xbox Series X/ S
- Strategic Mind: The Pacific | PS4
- Strategic Mind: Blitzkrieg | PS4
- Starmancer | PC, Mac
- Haven Park | PC, Mac
- Death Trash | PC, Mac
- A Monster’s Expedition | Switch
- 123 Dots | Switch
- Star Hunter DX | Switch
- Dating Life: Miley X Emily | Switch
- Doomsday Vault | Switch
- Dreamscaper | Switch
- I.F.O | Switch
- PICROSS S GENESIS & Master System Edition | Switch
Vendredi 6 août
- Goroons | Xbox One
- Bless Unleashed | PC
- Lifeslide | PC
- Castle of Pixel Skulls | Switch
- Race Track Driver | Switch
- The Last Survey | Switch
- Badland: Game of the Year Edition | Switch
- Zengeon | Switch
- Bone Marrow | Switch
Samedi 7 août
- 3D ADVANTIME | Switch