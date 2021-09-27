Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

L’automne semble déjà pointer le bout de son nez, avec des températures plus fraîches. Rien de tel pour se lancer dans de nouveaux jeux vidéo!
Cette semaine, après ce qui a semblé comme des années de test beta et alpha, le premier jeu d’Amazon sortira à point nommé. New World est un nouveau MMORPG qui débarque sur PC ce mardi 28 septembre.
A côté de ça on retrouve à boire et à manger dans la liste des sorties exhaustives qu’on vous livre ci-après:
Lundi 27 septembre
- NYKRA | PC
- Peachleaf Pirates | PC
- Festival Tycoon | PC
Mardi 28 septembre
- Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- AWAY: The Survival Series | PS5, PS4, PC
- Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One
- Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- New World | PC
- NEO: The World Ends With You | PC
- Harvest Moon: One World | Xbox One
- Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot-The First Cases | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- ConnecTank | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Knockout Home Fitness | Switch
- Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- In Sound Mind | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- KeyWe | PS5, PS4
- Steel Assault | Switch, PC
- Dandy Ace | Xbox One, Switch
- Alchemic Cutie | Xbox One
- G-DARIUS HD | Switch
- Warp Frontier | Switch
- Antonball Deluxe | Switch
- UnMetal | Switch, PC
- Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea | Switch
- Concordia: Digital Edition | PC
Mercredi 29 septembre
- Centipede: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Skeletal Avenger | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- A Juggler’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Creepy Tales | Xbox One
- DroneRidge | Switch
- Meteoroids 3D | Switch
- DAP | PC
- Math Classroom Challenge | Switch
- MADNESS: Project Nexus | PC
Jeudi 30 septembre
- Darksiders III | Switch
- AlphaLink | Xbox One
- Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Last Friend | Switch, PC
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mary Skelter Finale | PS4, Switch
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Unsighted | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- ExZeus: The Complete Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Demon Skin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Imposter Factory | PC, Mac
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher – Console Edition | Xbox One
- Rogue Lords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Eternal Cylinder | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Industria | PC
- eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Death’s Gambit: Afterlife | Switch, PC
- Asdivine Saga | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Space Revenge | PC
- Xuan Yuan Sword VII | PS4, Xbox One
- Bubble Bobble 4: Friends: The Baron is Back! | PC
- The Card Battle: Eternal Destiny | Switch
- Road Racing: Highway Car Chase | Switch
- COTTOn 2 – Saturn Tribute | Switch
- BARRICADEZ ReVisted | Switch
- Mini Car Racing | Switch
- Ronister Adventure | Switch
- Bonfire Peaks | Switch
- Prepare The First RPG Village ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series ~ | Switch
- Ludo XXL | Switch
- Gearshifters | Switch
- Guardian Force – Saturn Tribute | Switch
Vendredi 1er octobre
- FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers | Switch
- Colsword | Switch
- Survival Z | Switch
- Arvita | PC