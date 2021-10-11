Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Et c’est reparti pour une semaine de sorties bien sentie. On fait le point.

Cette semaine, dans le registre « à ne pas manquer », on retrouve Back 4 Blood et ses zombies à dégommer sur PlayStation, Xbox et PC. On aura aussi au menu du Disco Elysium sur Switch, NHL 22 et du Crysis en remaster.

De quoi passer une bonne semaine, tandis que nous vous listons également de manière exhaustive toutes les sorties ci-après:

Lundi 11 octobre

Settlement Survival | PC

Eternium | PC

Book of Travels | PC

Mardi 12 octobre

Monster Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

A Memoir Blue | Xbox One

Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Mercredi 13 octobre

Critadel | Switch, PC

Immortus Tempous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Lumione | Switch, PC

Starlight Alliance | Switch

Gladiator Guild Manager | PC, Mac

Midnight Protocol | PC, Mac

Jeudi 14 octobre

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Chasing Static | PC

The Riftbreaker | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Aeon Must Die! | Switch

Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero | Switch

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy | Switch

Hextones | Switch

A Little Golf Journey | Switch

The Sundew | Switch

Flight of Animals | Switch

Bonito Days | Switch

Red Ronin | Switch

Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle | Switch

Nira | Switch

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 | Switch

Ruin Raiders | Switch

Mon Amour | Switch

Aliens Drive Me Crazy | Switch

Inspector Waffles | Switch

Henchman Story | Switch

Evil Tonight | Switch

Tears of Avia | Switch

Get Together: A Coop Adventure | PC

The Alien Cube | PC

Stolen Realm | PC

Growing Up | PC, Mac

Vendredi 15 octobre

Ancient Stories: God of Egypt | Xbox One

Gleylancer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One The Good Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Dungeon Encounters | PS4, Switch, PC

Puzzle 9 | Switch

Wild & Horror Pinball | Switch

InfraSpace | PC

Samedi 16 octobre

Extreme Race | Switch

Dimanche 17 octobre