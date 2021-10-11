Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera octobre 11, 2021 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Et c’est reparti pour une semaine de sorties bien sentie. On fait le point.

Cette semaine, dans le registre « à ne pas manquer », on retrouve Back 4 Blood et ses zombies à dégommer sur PlayStation, Xbox et PC. On aura aussi au menu du Disco Elysium sur Switch, NHL 22 et du Crysis en remaster.

De quoi passer une bonne semaine, tandis que nous vous listons également de manière exhaustive toutes les sorties ci-après:

Lundi 11 octobre

  • Settlement Survival | PC
  • Eternium | PC
  • Book of Travels | PC

Mardi 12 octobre

  • Monster Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Disco Elysium: The Final Cut | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • A Memoir Blue | Xbox One
  • Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Mercredi 13 octobre

  • Critadel | Switch, PC
  • Immortus Tempous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Lumione | Switch, PC
  • Starlight Alliance | Switch
  • Gladiator Guild Manager | PC, Mac
  • Midnight Protocol | PC, Mac

Jeudi 14 octobre

  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Chasing Static | PC
  • The Riftbreaker | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Aeon Must Die! | Switch
  • Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero | Switch
  • Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy | Switch
  • Hextones | Switch
  • A Little Golf Journey | Switch
  • The Sundew | Switch
  • Flight of Animals | Switch
  • Bonito Days | Switch
  • Red Ronin | Switch
  • Zumania – Magic Casual Puzzle | Switch
  • Nira | Switch
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 8 | Switch
  • Ruin Raiders | Switch
  • Mon Amour | Switch
  • Aliens Drive Me Crazy | Switch
  • Inspector Waffles | Switch
  • Henchman Story | Switch
  • Evil Tonight | Switch
  • Tears of Avia | Switch
  • Get Together: A Coop Adventure | PC
  • The Alien Cube | PC
  • Stolen Realm | PC
  • Growing Up | PC, Mac

Vendredi 15 octobre

  • Ancient Stories: God of Egypt | Xbox One
  • Gleylancer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • The Good Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Dungeon Encounters | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Puzzle 9 | Switch
  • Wild & Horror Pinball | Switch
  • InfraSpace | PC

Samedi 16 octobre

  • Extreme Race | Switch

Dimanche 17 octobre

  • The Lightbringer | Switch, PC

A propos rivera

Voir aussi...

« La voix d’Aïda » au cinéma

Srebrenica, juillet 1995. Modeste professeure d’anglais, Aida vient d’être réquisitionnée comme interprète auprès des Casques …

PC Building Simulator récupéré plus d’un million de fois en 3 heures sur l’Epic Games Store !

Le repair’em up culte a en effet été récupéré plus de 2,5 millions de fois depuis son …

Un nouveau DLC pour Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set

Les joueurs de Nintendo Switch peuvent désormais jouer au troisième arc scénaristique supplémentaire de DRAGON BALL …

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

*

code

© S2PMag.ch 2021