Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

La fin d’année arrive à grands pas, et les sorties s’étoffent. On fait le point sur ce qui nous attend cette semaine.
Cette semaine, on aura droit à un nouveau Shin Megami Tensei 5, à Forza Horizon 5, à GTA Trilogy ou encore à un Skyrim Anniversary Edition et à Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic sur Switch.
A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties listées ci-après:
Lundi 8 novembre
- Gravity Light | Switch
Mardi 9 novembre
- Airborne Kingdom | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Disney Classic Games Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC
- Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Blue Reflections: Second Light | Switch
- My Singing Monsters Playground | Switch
Mercredi 10 novembre
- Among Trees | PC
- Final Fantasy 5 pixel remaster | PC
- Ship Graveyard Simulator | PC
Jeudi 11 novembre
- Bright Memory: Infinite | PC
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic | Switch
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- PUBG: New State | iOS, Android
- Breakwaters | PC
- Epic Chef | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Kainga: Seeds of Civilization | PC
- Killer in the Cabin | PC
- Megaquarium: Architect’s Collection DLC | PC
- House Builder | PC
Vendredi 12 novembre
- Shin Megami Tensei V | Switch
- Punk Wars | PC
- Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda | Handheld