Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

La fin d’année arrive à grands pas, et les sorties s’étoffent. On fait le point sur ce qui nous attend cette semaine.

Cette semaine, on aura droit à un nouveau Shin Megami Tensei 5, à Forza Horizon 5, à GTA Trilogy ou encore à un Skyrim Anniversary Edition et à Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic sur Switch.

A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties listées ci-après:

Lundi 8 novembre

Gravity Light | Switch

Mardi 9 novembre

Airborne Kingdom | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Disney Classic Games Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC

Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Blue Reflections: Second Light | Switch

My Singing Monsters Playground | Switch

Mercredi 10 novembre

Among Trees | PC

Final Fantasy 5 pixel remaster | PC

Ship Graveyard Simulator | PC

Jeudi 11 novembre

Bright Memory: Infinite | PC

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic | Switch

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

PUBG: New State | iOS, Android

Breakwaters | PC

Epic Chef | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch

Kainga: Seeds of Civilization | PC

Killer in the Cabin | PC

Megaquarium: Architect’s Collection DLC | PC

House Builder | PC

Vendredi 12 novembre