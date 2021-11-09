Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera novembre 9, 2021

La fin d’année arrive à grands pas, et les sorties s’étoffent. On fait le point sur ce qui nous attend cette semaine.

Cette semaine, on aura droit à un nouveau Shin Megami Tensei 5, à Forza Horizon 5, à GTA Trilogy ou encore à un Skyrim Anniversary Edition et à Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic sur Switch.

A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties listées ci-après:

Lundi 8 novembre

  • Gravity Light | Switch

Mardi 9 novembre

  • Airborne Kingdom | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Disney Classic Games Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC
  • Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Blue Reflections: Second Light | Switch
  • My Singing Monsters Playground | Switch

Mercredi 10 novembre

  • Among Trees | PC
  • Final Fantasy 5 pixel remaster | PC
  • Ship Graveyard Simulator | PC

Jeudi 11 novembre

  • Bright Memory: Infinite | PC
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic | Switch
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • PUBG: New State | iOS, Android
  • Breakwaters | PC
  • Epic Chef | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
  • Kainga: Seeds of Civilization | PC
  • Killer in the Cabin | PC
  • Megaquarium: Architect’s Collection DLC | PC
  • House Builder | PC

Vendredi 12 novembre

  • Shin Megami Tensei V | Switch
  • Punk Wars | PC
  • Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda | Handheld

