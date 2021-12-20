Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera décembre 20, 2021 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

En cette dernière semaine avant Noël, on fait le point sur les sorties jeux vidéo.

En entrant dans la semaine de Noël et en s’approchant de la fin 2021, les sorties, comme chaque année à la même période, s’évaporent. Mais ce n’est pas un mauvaise chose, puisque cela nous laisse du temps pour jouer à tout ce qui est sorti précédemment.

Pour autant, on vous laisse vous faire votre avis avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 20 décembre

  • Carebotz | Switch

Mardi 21 décembre

  • Winter Sports Games: 4X Edition | Xbox Series X/S
  • Lacuna | PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • In My Shadow | Xbox One

Mercredi 22 décembre

  • Gardner’s Path | Switch
  • The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki IV | PC
  • The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki KAI | PC
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires | PC

Jeudi 23 décembre

  • Rigid Force Redux | PS4
  • Scarf | PC
  • Colt Canyon | PS4
  • Tunnel of Doom | Switch
  • Beastie Boy DX | Switch
  • Teratopia | Switch
  • Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship | Switch

Vendredi 24 décembre

  • Vegas Tales | Xbox One, PC
  • Tunnel of Doom | Xbox One
  • Madness Beverage | Switch
  • Pure Chase 80’s | Switch
  • Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble | Switch
  • Horror & Sports Pinball | Switch
  • 8 & 9 Ball Pocket | Switch
  • Crazy Zen Codeword | Switch

Samedi 25 décembre

  • Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover | Switch
  • American Man | Switch

Dimanche 26 décembre

  • Cold Silence | Switch

