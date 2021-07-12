Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Toujours cette période creuse de l’été qui peine à se réchauffer. Pas de panique, il y a tout de même de quoi faire du côté des sorties de jeux vidéo.

Si on devait trouver la plus grosse sortie de cette semaine, c’est du côté de la Switch qu’il faut se diriger. Sur cette dernière, on aura droit à The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Un titre que les joueurs sur Wii connaissent déjà, mais qui bénéficiera des manettes plus simples de la Switch.

A côté de ça, on retrouve toute une ribambelle de titres qui arrivent cette semaine, qu’on vous liste de manière exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 12 juillet

Fates of Ort | Switch

Cabin Fever | PC, Mac

Mardi 13 juillet

Radio Viscera | PC

Where The Heart Leads | PS5, PS4

Curved Space | Switch

Mercredi 14 juillet

3D Air Hockey | Switch

Induction | Switch

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities | PC

Skydrome | PC

SuchArt: Genuis Art Simulator | PC

Jeudi 15 juillet

Guild of Darksteel | Switch, PC

Wizodd | Switch

Blaster Master Zero 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Lost At Sea | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing | PS4, PC

Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials | PS4, Xbox One

Junkyard Builder | Switch

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | Switch

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle | Switch

Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 | Switch

Word Crush Hidden | Switch

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Switch

Lambs on the Road: The Beginning | Switch

Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | Switch

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective | Switch

Risk System | Switch

Defend The Kingdom | Switch

Rogue Wizards | Switch

Red Colony 2 | Switch

Escape From A Deserted Island ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series| Switch

The Immortal Mayor | PC

Highrisers | PC

NEKOPARA – Catboys Paradise | PC

Vendredi 16 juillet