Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Toujours cette période creuse de l’été qui peine à se réchauffer. Pas de panique, il y a tout de même de quoi faire du côté des sorties de jeux vidéo.
Si on devait trouver la plus grosse sortie de cette semaine, c’est du côté de la Switch qu’il faut se diriger. Sur cette dernière, on aura droit à The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Un titre que les joueurs sur Wii connaissent déjà, mais qui bénéficiera des manettes plus simples de la Switch.
A côté de ça, on retrouve toute une ribambelle de titres qui arrivent cette semaine, qu’on vous liste de manière exhaustive ci-après:
Lundi 12 juillet
- Fates of Ort | Switch
- Cabin Fever | PC, Mac
Mardi 13 juillet
- Radio Viscera | PC
- Where The Heart Leads | PS5, PS4
- Curved Space | Switch
Mercredi 14 juillet
- 3D Air Hockey | Switch
- Induction | Switch
- Dream Engines: Nomad Cities | PC
- Skydrome | PC
- SuchArt: Genuis Art Simulator | PC
Jeudi 15 juillet
- Guild of Darksteel | Switch, PC
- Wizodd | Switch
- Blaster Master Zero 2 | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Lost At Sea | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing | PS4, PC
- Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials | PS4, Xbox One
- Junkyard Builder | Switch
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | Switch
- Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle | Switch
- Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 | Switch
- Word Crush Hidden | Switch
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus | Switch
- Lambs on the Road: The Beginning | Switch
- Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | Switch
- Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective | Switch
- Risk System | Switch
- Defend The Kingdom | Switch
- Rogue Wizards | Switch
- Red Colony 2 | Switch
- Escape From A Deserted Island ~ The Adventures of Nyanzou & Kumakichi: Escape Game Series| Switch
- The Immortal Mayor | PC
- Highrisers | PC
- NEKOPARA – Catboys Paradise | PC
Vendredi 16 juillet
- F1 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Observer: System Redux | PS4, Xbox One
- Restless Night | Xbox One, Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD| Switch
- Within the Blade | Switch
- Squeakers II | Switch
- Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well | Switch
- Ghost Hunters Corp | PC
- Creepy Tales 2 | PC