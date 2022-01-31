Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera janvier 31, 2022

Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties au menu, on fait le point!

Ils font partie de la pop culture, et, qu’on les aime ou pas, les zombies sont de retour cette semaine. Au menu, Dying Light 2 arrive sur Xbox, PlayStation et PC.

Cette semaine sera aussi l’occasion de mettre la main sur une version remastérisée de Life is Strange.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 31 janvier

  • Treasure Hunter Man 2 | Switch

Mardi 1er février

  • Dyna Bomb | Xbox One
  • Life is Strange: Remastered Collection | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Storyteller | Switch, PC
  • Kharon’s Crypt – Even Death May Die | Switch
  • GUNGUNGUN | Switch

Mercredi 2 février

  • The Sealed Ampoule | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Waylanders | PC
  • Webbed | Xbox One, Switch
  • Invert | Switch
  • Yeah Yeah Beebiss II | Switch
  • The Dead Tree of Racniuna | Switch

Jeudi 3 février

  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishment | Switch
  • The Hundred Year Kingdom | Switch, PC
  • 1CC Games Shump Collection | Switch
  • Food Delivery Battle | Switch
  • Draw A Stickman: Epic | Switch
  • Super Shadow Break: Showdown! NINJA VS THE THREE KAIJUS | Switch
  • Phlegethon | Switch

Vendredi 4 février

  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Croc’s World Construction Kit 2 | Xbox One, PC
  • Ambition Record | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Maglam Road | PS4, Switch
  • Frog Ball Rerolled | Switch
  • Math Gym | Switch
  • Mille and Molly | Switch
  • #1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle | Switch
  • Alexio | Switch
  • The Song Out Of Space | Switch
  • Land of Screens | Switch

Samedi 5 février

  • Mania Fish | Switch
  • Jumping Helix Ball | Switch
  • Pirate’s Gold | Switch

