Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Il vente, il pleut, tout ce qu’il faut pour rester bien au chaud devant sa télé. Nouvelle semaine de sorties, on fait le point!
Cette semaine, les amateurs de skate en auront pour leur argent, puisque nous pourrons découvrir OlliOlli World sur PlayStation, Xbox, Switch et PC.
A côté de ça, on aura aussi droit à pas mal de jeux sur Switch ainsi qu’à Sifu.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 7 février
- Unstrong Legacy | Switch
- Heroes of Loot 2 | Switch
Mardi 8 février
- OlliOlli World | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Zorya: The Celestial Sisters | Switch, PC
- Death end re;Quest2 | Switch
- Sifu | PS5, PS4, PC
- Power To The People | PC
Mercredi 9 février
- Unbound: Worlds Apart | PS5, PS4
- Backbone | Switch
- El Gancho | Switch
- Action Arcade Wrestling | Switch
- Letters – A Written Adventure | Switch, PC
- Diplomacy is Not an Option | PC
Jeudi 10 février
- KungFu Kickball | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Breakout: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- PowerSlave Exhumed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- EGGLIA: Rebirth | Switch
- Rise of the Third Power | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Edge of Eternity | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- CrossfireX | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Grapple Dog | Switch, PC
- Blipz | Switch
- Retro Bowl | Switch
- Spy Fox in Dry Cereal | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue CLOUD VERSION | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece CLOUD VERSION | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – CLOUD VERSION | Switch
- Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) CLOUD VERSION | Switch
- Noel the Mortal Fate | Switch
- Cellular Harvest | Switch
- NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION | Switch
- Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening | Switch
- Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo | Switch
- Welcome To Elk | Switch
- Kittens and Yarn | Switch
- Castle Morihisa | Switch, PC
- Derpy Conga | Switch
- Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection | Switch
- Sword of Elpisia | Switch
- Dino Galaxy Tennis | Switch
- Death Park | Switch
- Perpetuum Mobile | Switch
- Pajama Sam: No Need To Hide When It’s Dark Outside | Switch
- About An Elf | Switch
- Inua – A Story in Ice and Time | Switch, PC
- Ocean’s Heart | Switch
- Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Sim | PC
- Know By Heart | PC
- Kingdom of the Dead | PC
- Blood West | PC
Vendredi 11 février
- From Heaven to Earth | PC
- Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded | PS4, Xbox One
- Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD | PS4, Xbox One
- Lost Ark | PC
- Spirt Roots | Xbox One
- Blackberry Honey | Switch
- Word Chef | Switch
- Pinball Frenzy | Switch
- Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey | Switch
- Not Tonight 2 | PC
- Nebulous Fleet Command | PC
- Die After Sunset | PC