Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Alors que le temps s’adoucit un peu, il est l’heure de faire le point sur les sorties de la semaine du côté des jeux vidéo.
Cette semaine, il est temps de se pencher sur un blockbuster, un grand open-world, puisque Horizon Forbidden West arrive sur PS4 et PS5 ce vendredi.
A côté de ce titre qui sera certainement chronophage, il reste toute une floppée de jeux divers et variés qu’on vous laisse découvrir dans la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:
Lundi 14 février
- Infernax | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Heart of the Woods | PS5, PS4
- River City Girls Zero | Switch
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL | Switch
- Smash Star | Switch
Mardi 15 février
- Holy Purge | PC
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Liberte | PC
- Super Dungeon Maker | PC
- Nimbus: Infinity | PC
Mercredi 16 février
- Beat Souls | Switch
- Tax Fugitive | Switch
- Spellmaster: The Saga | PC
Jeudi 17 février
- The King of Fighters XV | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Total War: Warhammer 3 | PC, Mac, Linux
- From Heaven To Earth | Xbox One, Switch
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden | PS4, Switch, PC
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | Switch
- Duggy | Switch
- BigChick | Switch
- Mr Maker 3D Level Editor | Switch
- Light Up The Room | Switch
- Fluffy Cubed | Switch
- Red Colony 3 | Switch
- Upaon: A Snake’s Journey | Switch
- Trash Sailors | Switch
- The Table Game | Switch
Vendredi 18 février
- Super Toy Cars Offroad | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Rover Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Horizon Forbidden West | PS5, PS4
- Gravity Runner | Switch
- Gem Wizards Tactics | Switch
- Mages and Treasures | Switch
- Spaceflight Simulator | PC
Samedi 19 février
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages | Xbox One