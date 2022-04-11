Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

On s’achemine tranquillement vers les beaux jours, la nature s’éveille, et il est encore une fois temps de faire le point sur les sorties vidéoludiques de la semaine.
Cette nouvelle semaine est plutôt calme, avec son lot de sorties et surtout de portages. On appréciera l’arrivée notable de Nobody Saves The World sur PS4, PS5 et Switch.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 11 avril
- Double Shot Gals | Switch
Mardi 12 avril
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | Switch
- B.I.O.T.A. | PC
- Cathedral | PS4
- Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs | Switch
- Sephonie | PC
Mercredi 13 avril
- Car Detailing Simulator | PC
- Pad of Time | Switch
Jeudi 14 avril
- Bunny Mahjo | Switch
- Bush Hockey League | Switch
- Cat Cafe Manager | Switch, PC
- CRIMESIGHT | PC
- Death Park 2 | Switch
- Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness | Switch
- Inner Voices | Switch
- Labyrinth of the Chaka King | Switch
- Nobody Saves The World | PS5, PS4, Switch
- Pinball Freedom | Switch
- Pretty Girls Rivers | PS5, PS4, Switch
- Road 96 | Ps5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Rotund Rebound | Switch
- RUN: The World In-Between | Switch, PC
- Shooting Star Island | Switch
- Sockventure | Switch
- TAPE: Unveil the Memories | PS4, PC
- Toodee and Topdee | Switch
Vendredi 15 avril
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun | PS4, Switch
- Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook | Switch
- Formula Retro Racing | Switch
- Kingdom Workshop | PC
- Lumberhill | Switch
- Sally Face | Xbox One
- Taito Milestones | Switch
- Tormented Souls | Switch
- Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril | Xbox One
- Wild West Corps | Switch