Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

On s’achemine tranquillement vers les beaux jours, la nature s’éveille, et il est encore une fois temps de faire le point sur les sorties vidéoludiques de la semaine.

Cette nouvelle semaine est plutôt calme, avec son lot de sorties et surtout de portages. On appréciera l’arrivée notable de Nobody Saves The World sur PS4, PS5 et Switch.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 11 avril

Double Shot Gals | Switch

Mardi 12 avril

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | Switch

B.I.O.T.A. | PC

Cathedral | PS4

Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs | Switch

Sephonie | PC

Mercredi 13 avril

Car Detailing Simulator | PC

Pad of Time | Switch

Jeudi 14 avril

Bunny Mahjo | Switch

Bush Hockey League | Switch

Cat Cafe Manager | Switch, PC

CRIMESIGHT | PC

Death Park 2 | Switch

Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness | Switch

Inner Voices | Switch

Labyrinth of the Chaka King | Switch

Nobody Saves The World | PS5, PS4, Switch

Pinball Freedom | Switch

Pretty Girls Rivers | PS5, PS4, Switch

Road 96 | Ps5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Rotund Rebound | Switch

RUN: The World In-Between | Switch, PC

Shooting Star Island | Switch

Sockventure | Switch

TAPE: Unveil the Memories | PS4, PC

Toodee and Topdee | Switch

Vendredi 15 avril