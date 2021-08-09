Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Alors que les températures grimpent à nouveau, c’est le moment de faire le point sur les sorties de la nouvelle semaine.
Après pas mal d’attente, cette semaine verra l’arrivée d’un très bon jeu de 2020 sur plusieurs plateformes. Hades sort en effet ces jours sur PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S et Xbox One.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:
Lundi 9 août
- I Am Dead | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- City of Gangsters | PC
Mardi 10 août
- Ever Forward | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Button City | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle | Switch
- Super Hiking League DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Godfall | PS4
- Untitled Darkness | Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Black Book | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Action Arcade Wrestling | PS4, Xbox One
- Lawn Mowing Simulator | Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Mech Armada | PC
- Carrier Command 2 | PC, Mac
- Patron | PC
- Atrio: The Dark Wild | PC
Mercredi 11 août
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 | PC
- Dwarrows | PS4, Xbox One
- Crimson Spires | Switch
- Seed of Life | PC
- Glitchpunk | PC
Jeudi 12 août
- The Plane Effect | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Faraday Protocol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Foreclosed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tetragon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Art of Rally | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Non- The First Warp | PC, Mac
- Fire Tonight | Switch, PC, Mac
- The Amazing American Circus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Naraka: Bladepoint | PC
- Love Esquire | Switch
- Poker Champion: Texas Hold’Em | Switch
- Fhtagn! – Tales of Creeping Madness | Switch
- Dinosaur Fossil Puzzle | Switch
- One Deck Dungeon | Switch
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins | Switch
Vendredi 13 août
- Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story | Xbox One, Switch
- Hades | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four | Xbox One, Switch
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Fort Triumph | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- WitchSpring3 Re:Fine – The Story of Eirudy | Switch
- Scrap Garden | Switch
- Sudoku Classic | Switch
- .cat Milk | Switch
- Barry The Bunny | Switch
- Living Together With Fox Demon | PC
Samedi 14 août
- Chasing Tails – A Promise in the Snow- | PC, Mac