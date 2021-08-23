Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera août 23, 2021 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

En pleine rentrée, on en profite pour faire le point sur les sorties de cette nouvelle semaine.

Après 15 ans, Psychonauts 2 est en fin de sortie sur toutes les plateformes, sauf la Switch.

Sur cette dernière, on pourra néanmoins retrouver Aliens: Fireteam Elite et Spelunky 1+2 parmi les titres intéressants.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 23 août

  • Fling to the Finish | PC
  • Night Flight | Switch
  • Magnus Failure | Switch
  • Claire’s Quest: GOLD | PC

Mardi 24 août

  • Hoa | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • King’s Bounty 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS5
  • Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask | Switch
  • Metal Dogs | PC

Mercredi 25 août

  • Darker Skies | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Psychonauts 2 | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Mechstermination | Xbox One
  • Murder Mystery Machine | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Mask of Mists | Xbox Series X/S
  • Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery | PC, Mac
  • The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari No Kiseki | PC

Jeudi 26 août

  • Islanders: Console Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, Ps4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Myst | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Cape’s Escape Game 3rd Room | Switch
  • Dark Thrones | Switch
  • The Magnificent Trufflepigs | Switch
  • Instant Farmer | Switch
  • May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Switch
  • Have A Blast | Switch
  • Shape Suitable | Switch
  • Garden Paws | Switch
  • Wildbus | Switch
  • Spelunky 2 | Switch
  • Spelunky | Switch
  • Green Phoenix | Switch
  • Pretty Girls Panic! | Switch
  • Titans Black Ops | Switch
  • Witch Hunter | Switch
  • Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch
  • Eternal Hope | Switch
  • Secret Neighbor | Switch
  • Off The Road Unleashed | Switch
  • Bum Simulator | PC
  • Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness | PC, Mac
  • Reshaping Mars | PC
  • ProtoCorgi | PC

Vendredi 27 août

  • Inked: A Tale of Love | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Baldo: The Guardian Owls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tormented Souls | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
  • Space Station Sprint | Xbox One, PC
  • No More Heroes 3 | Switch
  • One-Eyed Lee And The Dinner Party | Switch
  • Hammer 2 Reloaded | Switch
  • Orbibot | Switch
  • PARQUET | PC
  • Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home | PC

