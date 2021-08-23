Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

En pleine rentrée, on en profite pour faire le point sur les sorties de cette nouvelle semaine.
Après 15 ans, Psychonauts 2 est en fin de sortie sur toutes les plateformes, sauf la Switch.
Sur cette dernière, on pourra néanmoins retrouver Aliens: Fireteam Elite et Spelunky 1+2 parmi les titres intéressants.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 23 août
- Fling to the Finish | PC
- Night Flight | Switch
- Magnus Failure | Switch
- Claire’s Quest: GOLD | PC
Mardi 24 août
- Hoa | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- King’s Bounty 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | PS5
- Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask | Switch
- Metal Dogs | PC
Mercredi 25 août
- Darker Skies | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Psychonauts 2 | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Mechstermination | Xbox One
- Murder Mystery Machine | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mask of Mists | Xbox Series X/S
- Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery | PC, Mac
- The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari No Kiseki | PC
Jeudi 26 août
- Islanders: Console Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator | PS5, Ps4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Myst | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Cape’s Escape Game 3rd Room | Switch
- Dark Thrones | Switch
- The Magnificent Trufflepigs | Switch
- Instant Farmer | Switch
- May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Switch
- Have A Blast | Switch
- Shape Suitable | Switch
- Garden Paws | Switch
- Wildbus | Switch
- Spelunky 2 | Switch
- Spelunky | Switch
- Green Phoenix | Switch
- Pretty Girls Panic! | Switch
- Titans Black Ops | Switch
- Witch Hunter | Switch
- Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch
- Eternal Hope | Switch
- Secret Neighbor | Switch
- Off The Road Unleashed | Switch
- Bum Simulator | PC
- Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness | PC, Mac
- Reshaping Mars | PC
- ProtoCorgi | PC
Vendredi 27 août
- Inked: A Tale of Love | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Baldo: The Guardian Owls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tormented Souls | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Space Station Sprint | Xbox One, PC
- No More Heroes 3 | Switch
- One-Eyed Lee And The Dinner Party | Switch
- Hammer 2 Reloaded | Switch
- Orbibot | Switch
- PARQUET | PC
- Seed of the Dead: Sweet Home | PC