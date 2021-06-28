Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

L’E3 étant derrière nous, on retourne à la routine des sorties hebdomadaires. Petit point sur ce qui nous attend.
Nous voilà dans le ventre mou de l’été. Commercialement, la période n’est pas très intéressante pour le éditeurs qui se doutent bien que c’est le moment des vacances qui se prête moins au gaming, mais plutôt au far niente de la playa. C’est aussi le moment de se remettre aux titres restés en attente dans notre ludothèque…
Mais il y a tout de même du neuf cette semaine. On pourra tout de même s’intéresser à divers titres de la liste ci-après, comme Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, qui sort sur PS4, Xbox One, Switch et PC.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties:
Lundi 28 juin
- Mighty Aphid | Switch
Mardi 29 juin
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PC
- Curved Space | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sky: Children of Light | Switch
- Doom Eternal | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | Switch
- Onirike | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Destroy All Humans! | Switch
Mercredi 30 juin
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Arkan: The Dog Adventurer | Xbox One, Switch
- Imp of the Sun | PC
- Greedfall | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | PS4
- Warhammer 40k: Space Wolf | Xbox One
- A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories | Switch
- Snake It ‘Til You Make It | Switch
- Anna’s Quest | Switch
- Mina & Michi | Switch
Jeudi 1er juillet
- Blaster Master Zero | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- The Procession to Calvary | Switch
- Alphadia Genesis 2 | Switch
- Kirakira stars idol project Reika | Switch
- Red White Yellow | Switch
- Dragon Question | Switch
- Kickerinho World | Switch
- Pigeon Fight | Switch
- Discolored | Switch
- Path Through The Forest | Switch
Vendredi 2 juillet
- The Procession to Calvary | Xbox One
- Treasure Hunter Simulator | Xbox One
- Epistory – Typing Chronicles | Switch
- Mythic Ocean | Switch
- Colossus Mission | Switch
- Revolved and Co | Switch
- Foodtruck Arena | Switch
- Best Day Ever | Switch
- SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition | Wii U
- Super Destronaut DX-2 | Switch
Samedi 3 juillet
- Hope’s Farm | Switch
Dimanche 4 juillet
- Super Archer | Switch