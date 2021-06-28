Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

L’E3 étant derrière nous, on retourne à la routine des sorties hebdomadaires. Petit point sur ce qui nous attend.

Nous voilà dans le ventre mou de l’été. Commercialement, la période n’est pas très intéressante pour le éditeurs qui se doutent bien que c’est le moment des vacances qui se prête moins au gaming, mais plutôt au far niente de la playa. C’est aussi le moment de se remettre aux titres restés en attente dans notre ludothèque…

Mais il y a tout de même du neuf cette semaine. On pourra tout de même s’intéresser à divers titres de la liste ci-après, comme Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol, qui sort sur PS4, Xbox One, Switch et PC.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties:

Lundi 28 juin

Mighty Aphid | Switch

Mardi 29 juin

Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World | PC

Curved Space | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sky: Children of Light | Switch

Doom Eternal | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | Switch

Onirike | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Destroy All Humans! | Switch

Mercredi 30 juin

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer | Xbox One, Switch

Imp of the Sun | PC

Greedfall | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Ty The Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | PS4

Warhammer 40k: Space Wolf | Xbox One

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories | Switch

Snake It ‘Til You Make It | Switch

Anna’s Quest | Switch

Mina & Michi | Switch

Jeudi 1er juillet

Blaster Master Zero | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

The Procession to Calvary | Switch

Alphadia Genesis 2 | Switch

Kirakira stars idol project Reika | Switch

Red White Yellow | Switch

Dragon Question | Switch

Kickerinho World | Switch

Pigeon Fight | Switch

Discolored | Switch

Path Through The Forest | Switch

Vendredi 2 juillet

The Procession to Calvary | Xbox One

Treasure Hunter Simulator | Xbox One

Epistory – Typing Chronicles | Switch

Mythic Ocean | Switch

Colossus Mission | Switch

Revolved and Co | Switch

Foodtruck Arena | Switch

Best Day Ever | Switch

SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition | Wii U

Super Destronaut DX-2 | Switch

Samedi 3 juillet

Hope’s Farm | Switch

Dimanche 4 juillet