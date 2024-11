“Jarad always loved to play Fortnite – it was more than just entertainment for him, it was a way to connect with others. From a young age, video games were a part of how he bonded with friends and family, and being in Fortnite is an incredible tribute to that connection. I know he would be overjoyed to see how his love for games continues to bring people together across different spaces, just like his music does.” – Carmela Wallace, Mother of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins