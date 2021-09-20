Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Début de semaine pluvieuse et plus froide. Qu’à cela ne tienne, on en sera que plus enclins à gamer bien au chaud!
Cette semaine, le gros morceau s’appelle Lost Judgment, la suite du spin-off de la saga Yakuza. Il sortira sur Xbox et PlayStation, mais malheureusement pas sur PC.
Pour le reste des sorties, on vous laisse avec la liste hebdomadaire exhaustive:
Lundi 20 septembre
- Siege The Day | PC
Mardi 21 septembre
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS5, PS4, PC
- World War Z Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Sheltered 2 | PC
- Golf Peaks | Xbox One
- Guild of Ascension | PC
- If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travelers | PC
- Beyond Contact | PC
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator | PC
Mercredi 22 septembre
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | iOS, Android
- Pokemon Unite | iOS, Android
- Subdivision Infinity DX | PS5
- FRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06 | Switch
- Cube Samurai: Run Squared | Switch
- Crisis Wing | Switch
- Source of Madness | PC
Jeudi 23 septembre
- Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Xbox One
- Diablo II: Resurrected | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PC
- Staxel | Switch
- Fisti Fluffs | PC
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4
- Hampuzz | Switch
- The Plane Effect | Switch
- Suzerain | Switch
- Beast Breaker | Switch
- Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games | Switch
- S.W.A.N. Chernobyl Unexplored | Switch
- Kirakira stars idol project Memories | Switch
- Sakura Swim Club | Switch
- Chef’s Tail | Switch
- MageQuit | Switch
- CityState II | PC
- Teacup | PC
Vendredi 24 septembre
- Death Park | Xbox One
- Blind Postman | Xbox One, PC
- A Gummy’s Life | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Lost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Little Kite | Xbox One
- The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Port Royale 4 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Spacebase Startopia | Switch
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut | PS5
- Haustoria | Switch
- Monster Truck Arena | Switch
- Top Down Racer | Switch
- Don’t Touch This Button! | Switch
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set | Switch
- Pawnbarian| PC, Mac
- Dungeon Town | PC
Samedi 25 septembre
- In My Shadow | Switch