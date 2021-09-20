Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera septembre 20, 2021 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Début de semaine pluvieuse et plus froide. Qu’à cela ne tienne, on en sera que plus enclins à gamer bien au chaud!

Cette semaine, le gros morceau s’appelle Lost Judgment, la suite du spin-off de la saga Yakuza. Il sortira sur Xbox et PlayStation, mais malheureusement pas sur PC.

Pour le reste des sorties, on vous laisse avec la liste hebdomadaire exhaustive:

Lundi 20 septembre

  • Siege The Day | PC

Mardi 21 septembre

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS5, PS4, PC
  • World War Z Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sheltered 2 | PC
  • Golf Peaks | Xbox One
  • Guild of Ascension | PC
  • If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travelers | PC
  • Beyond Contact | PC
  • Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator | PC

Mercredi 22 septembre

  • Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | iOS, Android
  • Pokemon Unite | iOS, Android
  • Subdivision Infinity DX | PS5
  • FRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06 | Switch
  • Cube Samurai: Run Squared | Switch
  • Crisis Wing | Switch
  • Source of Madness | PC

Jeudi 23 septembre

  • Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Xbox One
  • Diablo II: Resurrected | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PC
  • Staxel | Switch
  • Fisti Fluffs | PC
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4
  • Hampuzz | Switch
  • The Plane Effect | Switch
  • Suzerain | Switch
  • Beast Breaker | Switch
  • Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games | Switch
  • S.W.A.N. Chernobyl Unexplored | Switch
  • Kirakira stars idol project Memories | Switch
  • Sakura Swim Club | Switch
  • Chef’s Tail | Switch
  • MageQuit | Switch
  • CityState II | PC
  • Teacup | PC

Vendredi 24 septembre

  • Death Park | Xbox One
  • Blind Postman | Xbox One, PC
  • A Gummy’s Life | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Lost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Little Kite | Xbox One
  • The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Port Royale 4 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Spacebase Startopia | Switch
  • Death Stranding: Director’s Cut | PS5
  • Haustoria | Switch
  • Monster Truck Arena | Switch
  • Top Down Racer | Switch
  • Don’t Touch This Button! | Switch
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set | Switch
  • Pawnbarian| PC, Mac
  • Dungeon Town | PC

Samedi 25 septembre

  • In My Shadow | Switch

A propos rivera

Voir aussi...

Avis – Tales Of Arise : la nouvelle référence du JRPG !

Ça y est, 5 ans après l’excellent Tales of Berseria qui avait marqué de son …

EA SPORTS dévoile la liste des joueuses les mieux notées dans FIFA 22

Voici le top 10 des joueuses les mieux notées dans FIFA 22 : Sarah Däbritz …

Sonic Dash passe la barre des 500 millions de téléchargements pour les 30 ans de Sonic !

le hit mobile de SEGA of America, Inc., a récemment franchi une barre symbolique : lancé …

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

*

code

© S2PMag.ch 2021