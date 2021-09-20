Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Début de semaine pluvieuse et plus froide. Qu’à cela ne tienne, on en sera que plus enclins à gamer bien au chaud!

Cette semaine, le gros morceau s’appelle Lost Judgment, la suite du spin-off de la saga Yakuza. Il sortira sur Xbox et PlayStation, mais malheureusement pas sur PC.

Pour le reste des sorties, on vous laisse avec la liste hebdomadaire exhaustive:

Lundi 20 septembre

Siege The Day | PC

Mardi 21 septembre

Kena: Bridge of Spirits | PS5, PS4, PC

World War Z Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Sheltered 2 | PC

Golf Peaks | Xbox One

Guild of Ascension | PC

If On A Winter’s Night, Four Travelers | PC

Beyond Contact | PC

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator | PC

Mercredi 22 septembre

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | iOS, Android

Pokemon Unite | iOS, Android

Subdivision Infinity DX | PS5

FRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06 | Switch

Cube Samurai: Run Squared | Switch

Crisis Wing | Switch

Source of Madness | PC

Jeudi 23 septembre

Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville | Xbox One

Diablo II: Resurrected | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Sable | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PC

Staxel | Switch

Fisti Fluffs | PC

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4

Hampuzz | Switch

The Plane Effect | Switch

Suzerain | Switch

Beast Breaker | Switch

Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games | Switch

S.W.A.N. Chernobyl Unexplored | Switch

Kirakira stars idol project Memories | Switch

Sakura Swim Club | Switch

Chef’s Tail | Switch

MageQuit | Switch

CityState II | PC

Teacup | PC

Vendredi 24 septembre

Death Park | Xbox One

Blind Postman | Xbox One, PC

A Gummy’s Life | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Lost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Little Kite | Xbox One

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Port Royale 4 | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Spacebase Startopia | Switch

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut | PS5

Haustoria | Switch

Monster Truck Arena | Switch

Top Down Racer | Switch

Don’t Touch This Button! | Switch

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set | Switch

Pawnbarian| PC, Mac

Dungeon Town | PC

Samedi 25 septembre