Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

L’automne est là, et le calendrier des sorties également, histoire de nous le rappeler. On fait le point sur les sorties de la semaine!
Après quelques semaines plutôt calmes, voilà que la première semaine d’octobre déboule avec son lot de nouveautés.
Au menu, Far Cry 6, un tout nouveau Metroid en 2D, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl et Alan Wake Remastered. On note aussi l’arrivée d’un nouveau Monkey Ball ou Tetris Effect sur Switch. Bref, de quoi s’amuser avec ce temps qui devient de plus en plus maussade.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 4 octobre
- Toree 2 | Switch
Mardi 5 octobre
- Exophobia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Levithan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Jett: The Far Shore | PS5, PS4, PC
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute | PS4, Xbox One
- Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey | PS5, PS4
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Switch
- Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases | Switch
- AmaneSwitch | Switch
- RiMS Racing | Switch
- Hotel Magnate | PC
Mercredi 6 octobre
- Art of Rally | PS5, PS4
- Jack Axe | PC
Jeudi 7 octobre
- Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- No Longer Home | Xbox One, Switch
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
- Creepy Tales 2 | Switch
- Prehistoric Life Puzzles | Switch
- PandaBall | Switch
- Jack Axe | Switch
- Drum Box | Switch
- Sophia’s World | Switch
- Panmorphia | Switch
- Balloon Pop – Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids | Switch
- The Lightbringer | Switch, PC
- Business Tour Deluxe | Switch
- The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria | Switch
- Lotus Bloom | Switch
- InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game | Switch
- Gang Beasts | Switch
- Age of Darkness Final Stand | PC
- Whisper Trip – Chapter 1 | PC
- Blade of Darkness | PC
Vendredi 8 octobre
- Rain City | Xbox One
- Night Reverie | PC
- Metroid Dread | Switch
- Tetris Effect: Connected | Switch
- Lord of the Click 2 | Xbox One
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karhala | Switch
- Bouncy Bullets 2 | Switch
- AAA Clock | Switch
- Medieval Tower Defense | Switch
- Toroom | Switch
- The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat | Switch
- Peace, Death!! 2 | PC