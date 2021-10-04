Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

L’automne est là, et le calendrier des sorties également, histoire de nous le rappeler. On fait le point sur les sorties de la semaine!

Après quelques semaines plutôt calmes, voilà que la première semaine d’octobre déboule avec son lot de nouveautés.

Au menu, Far Cry 6, un tout nouveau Metroid en 2D, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl et Alan Wake Remastered. On note aussi l’arrivée d’un nouveau Monkey Ball ou Tetris Effect sur Switch. Bref, de quoi s’amuser avec ce temps qui devient de plus en plus maussade.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 4 octobre

Toree 2 | Switch

Mardi 5 octobre

Exophobia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

|PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Levithan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Jett: The Far Shore | PS5, PS4, PC

BPM: Bullets Per Minute | PS4, Xbox One

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey | PS5, PS4

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Switch

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases | Switch

AmaneSwitch | Switch

RiMS Racing | Switch

Hotel Magnate | PC

Mercredi 6 octobre

Art of Rally | PS5, PS4

Jack Axe | PC

Jeudi 7 octobre

Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

No Longer Home | Xbox One, Switch

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch

Creepy Tales 2 | Switch

Prehistoric Life Puzzles | Switch

PandaBall | Switch

Jack Axe | Switch

Drum Box | Switch

Sophia’s World | Switch

Panmorphia | Switch

Balloon Pop – Learning Letters, Numbers, Colors, Game for Kids | Switch

The Lightbringer | Switch, PC

Business Tour Deluxe | Switch

The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria | Switch

Lotus Bloom | Switch

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game | Switch

Gang Beasts | Switch

Age of Darkness Final Stand | PC

Whisper Trip – Chapter 1 | PC

Blade of Darkness | PC

Vendredi 8 octobre