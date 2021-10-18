Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Et c’est reparti pour une nouvelle semaine, avec les sorties qui vont bien!

Si vous aimez Resident Evil 4, c’est l’occasion de l’acheter à nouveau, puisqu’une version VR pour Occulus Quest arrive cette semaine. A côté de ça, il sera aussi question de Dying Light sur Switch ou encore Toy Soldiers HD et Echo Generation.

Pour le reste, et non des moindres, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 18 octobre

Farming Life | PC

Summer in Trigue | PC

Mardi 19 octobre

Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Switch

Youtubers Life 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Into the Pit | Xbox One, PC

Inscryption | PC

The Caligula Effect 2 | PS4, Switch

War Mongrels | PC

Angry Alligator | Switch

Duo Zombies | Switch

Regency Solitaire | Switch

Undying | PC

Escape Simulator | PC, Mac

Dead Estate | PC

Bunhouse | PC

Mercredi 20 octobre

Spectacular Sparky | Switch, PC

Corpse Party | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Silver Chains | Xbox One

Energy Cycle | Xbox Series X/S

Sheepo | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Klang 2 | PC

They Always Run | PC

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox One

BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad | Switch

JARS | Switch

Crazy Gravity | Switch

Himno – The Silent Melody | PC

ELYON | PC

They Always Run | PC

Gravewood High | PC

Jeudi 21 octobre

Resident Evil 4 VR | Oculus Quest

Echo Generation | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Disciples: Liberation | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Evertried | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Monomals | Switch

Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | PC

Endocrisis | Switch

Sakura Nova | Switch

Howling Village: Echoes | Switch

Yumeiri | Switch

Cards of the Dead | Switch

Growbot | PC, Mac

Spire of Sorcery | PC

Sword and Fairy 7 | PC

Vendredi 22 octobre