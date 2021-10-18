Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera octobre 18, 2021

Et c’est reparti pour une nouvelle semaine, avec les sorties qui vont bien!

Si vous aimez Resident Evil 4, c’est l’occasion de l’acheter à nouveau, puisqu’une version VR pour Occulus Quest arrive cette semaine. A côté de ça, il sera aussi question de Dying Light sur Switch ou encore Toy Soldiers HD et Echo Generation.

Pour le reste, et non des moindres, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 18 octobre

  • Farming Life | PC
  • Summer in Trigue | PC

Mardi 19 octobre

  • Dying Light: Platinum Edition | Switch
  • Youtubers Life 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Into the Pit | Xbox One, PC
  • Inscryption | PC
  • The Caligula Effect 2 | PS4, Switch
  • War Mongrels | PC
  • Angry Alligator | Switch
  • Duo Zombies | Switch
  • Regency Solitaire | Switch
  • Undying | PC
  • Escape Simulator | PC, Mac
  • Dead Estate | PC
  • Bunhouse | PC

Mercredi 20 octobre

  • Spectacular Sparky | Switch, PC
  • Corpse Party | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Silver Chains | Xbox One
  • Energy Cycle | Xbox Series X/S
  • Sheepo | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Klang 2 | PC
  • They Always Run | PC
  • Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox One
  • BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad | Switch
  • JARS | Switch
  • Crazy Gravity | Switch
  • Himno – The Silent Melody | PC
  • ELYON | PC
  • They Always Run | PC
  • Gravewood High | PC

Jeudi 21 octobre

  • Resident Evil 4 VR | Oculus Quest
  • Echo Generation | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Disciples: Liberation | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Evertried | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Monomals | Switch
  • Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tandem: A Tale of Shadows | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend | PC
  • Endocrisis | Switch
  • Sakura Nova | Switch
  • Howling Village: Echoes | Switch
  • Yumeiri | Switch
  • Cards of the Dead | Switch
  • Growbot | PC, Mac
  • Spire of Sorcery | PC
  • Sword and Fairy 7 | PC

Vendredi 22 octobre

  • The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • My Friend Peppa Pig | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Murder Diaries 2 | Xbox One
  • City Stunt Driver | Switch
  • Reminiscence in the Night | Switch
  • Pro Flight Simulator | Switch
  • Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light | Switch
  • Minigolf Adventure | Switch
  • Hourglass | PC
  • Alisa | PC, Mac

