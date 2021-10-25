Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

La période de fin d’année s’annonce riche en sorties. On fait le point sur cette nouvelle semaine.

Les amateurs de science fiction pourront s’en donner à cœur joie cette semaine, puisque débarque Guardians of the Galaxy, dont la bande-son est épique. On pourra également découvrir Moonglow Bay, à l’aspect intéressant, qui arrive sur Xbox et PC cette semaine également, permettant de s’adonner à la pêche.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 25 octobre

N64 / Sega Genesis games via Nintendo Switch Online Expansion

Zombo Buster Rising | Switch

Mardi 26 octobre

Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox One

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars | PS4

The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC

Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Shadow Corridor | Switch

Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch

L.O.L. Surprise Movie Night | Switch

Defend The Rook | PC

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut | PC, Mac

Forgive Me Father | PC

Mercredi 27 octobre

Dadish | Xbox One

Dadish 2 | Xbox One

Pumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC

Death Park 2 | Xbox One

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch

Lucid Cycle | Switch

Jeudi 28 octobre

Super Robot Wars 30 | PC

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Switch

VirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PC

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Black Widow: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Roki | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Happy Game | Switch, PC, Mac

Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Age of Empires IV | PC

Dusk | Switch

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | Switch

Dragon Hills | Switch

DISTRAINT Collection | Switch

Cape’s Escape Game 4th Room | Switch

King Leo | Switch

Jigsaw Finale | Switch

Brain Meltdown – Into Despair | Switch

SEDOMAIRI | Switch

Okinawa Rush | Switch

Zumba Aqua | Switch

Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals | Switch

The Sokoban | Switch

Subway Midnight | PC

Vendredi 29 octobre

Dollhouse | Switch

Panorama Cotton | PS4, Switch

Mario Party Superstars | Switch

Coton 100% | Switch

Ghosts and Apples | Switch

HOLY COW! Milking Simulator | Switch

Shinrai – Broken Beyond Despair | Switch

Halloween Snowball Bubble | Switch

PJ MASKS: Heroes of the Night | Switch

Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch

Samedi 30 octobre

Truck Driver | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Dimanche 31 octobre