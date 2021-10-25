Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

La période de fin d’année s’annonce riche en sorties. On fait le point sur cette nouvelle semaine.
Les amateurs de science fiction pourront s’en donner à cœur joie cette semaine, puisque débarque Guardians of the Galaxy, dont la bande-son est épique. On pourra également découvrir Moonglow Bay, à l’aspect intéressant, qui arrive sur Xbox et PC cette semaine également, permettant de s’adonner à la pêche.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 25 octobre
- N64 / Sega Genesis games via Nintendo Switch Online Expansion
- Zombo Buster Rising | Switch
Mardi 26 octobre
- Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox One
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars | PS4
- The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC
- Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Shadow Corridor | Switch
- Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch
- L.O.L. Surprise Movie Night | Switch
- Defend The Rook | PC
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut | PC, Mac
- Forgive Me Father | PC
Mercredi 27 octobre
- Dadish | Xbox One
- Dadish 2 | Xbox One
- Pumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC
- Death Park 2 | Xbox One
- Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch
- Lucid Cycle | Switch
Jeudi 28 octobre
- Super Robot Wars 30 | PC
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Switch
- VirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PC
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Black Widow: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Roki | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Happy Game | Switch, PC, Mac
- Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Age of Empires IV | PC
- Dusk | Switch
- Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | Switch
- Dragon Hills | Switch
- DISTRAINT Collection | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game 4th Room | Switch
- King Leo | Switch
- Jigsaw Finale | Switch
- Brain Meltdown – Into Despair | Switch
- SEDOMAIRI | Switch
- Okinawa Rush | Switch
- Zumba Aqua | Switch
- Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals | Switch
- The Sokoban | Switch
- Subway Midnight | PC
Vendredi 29 octobre
- Dollhouse | Switch
- Panorama Cotton | PS4, Switch
- Mario Party Superstars | Switch
- Coton 100% | Switch
- Ghosts and Apples | Switch
- HOLY COW! Milking Simulator | Switch
- Shinrai – Broken Beyond Despair | Switch
- Halloween Snowball Bubble | Switch
- PJ MASKS: Heroes of the Night | Switch
- Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch
Samedi 30 octobre
- Truck Driver | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
Dimanche 31 octobre
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster | Switch
- Trash Sailors | Switch