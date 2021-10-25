Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera octobre 25, 2021

La période de fin d’année s’annonce riche en sorties. On fait le point sur cette nouvelle semaine.

Les amateurs de science fiction pourront s’en donner à cœur joie cette semaine, puisque débarque Guardians of the Galaxy, dont la bande-son est épique. On pourra également découvrir Moonglow Bay, à l’aspect intéressant, qui arrive sur Xbox et PC cette semaine également, permettant de s’adonner à la pêche.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 25 octobre

  • N64 / Sega Genesis games via Nintendo Switch Online Expansion
  • Zombo Buster Rising | Switch

Mardi 26 octobre

  • Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox One
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC
  • Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars | PS4
  • The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC
  • Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Shadow Corridor | Switch
  • Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch
  • L.O.L. Surprise Movie Night | Switch
  • Defend The Rook | PC
  • Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut | PC, Mac
  • Forgive Me Father | PC

Mercredi 27 octobre

  • Dadish | Xbox One
  • Dadish 2 | Xbox One
  • Pumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC
  • Death Park 2 | Xbox One
  • Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch
  • Lucid Cycle | Switch

Jeudi 28 octobre

  • Super Robot Wars 30 | PC
  • Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Switch
  • VirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Black Widow: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Roki | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
  • Happy Game | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Age of Empires IV | PC
  • Dusk | Switch
  • Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | Switch
  • Dragon Hills | Switch
  • DISTRAINT Collection | Switch
  • Cape’s Escape Game 4th Room | Switch
  • King Leo | Switch
  • Jigsaw Finale | Switch
  • Brain Meltdown – Into Despair | Switch
  • SEDOMAIRI | Switch
  • Okinawa Rush | Switch
  • Zumba Aqua | Switch
  • Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals | Switch
  • The Sokoban | Switch
  • Subway Midnight | PC

Vendredi 29 octobre

  • Dollhouse | Switch
  • Panorama Cotton | PS4, Switch
  • Mario Party Superstars | Switch
  • Coton 100% | Switch
  • Ghosts and Apples | Switch
  • HOLY COW! Milking Simulator | Switch
  • Shinrai – Broken Beyond Despair | Switch
  • Halloween Snowball Bubble | Switch
  • PJ MASKS: Heroes of the Night | Switch
  • Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch

Samedi 30 octobre

  • Truck Driver | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Dimanche 31 octobre

  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster | Switch
  • Trash Sailors | Switch

