Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine et nouveau titre de tir en co-op en vue!

Vous vous souvenez de la semaine dernière avec la sortie d’un titre à la sauce Left For Dead 4? The Anacrusis. Bien! Cette semaine voit l’arrivée d’un autre et très populaire shooter en co-op qui sort sur de multiples plateformes. Il s’agit cette fois du titre de Ubisoft Rainbow Six Extraction qui a l’air plutôt sympa.

On retrouve également au menu Shadow Man Remastered sur Switch et Windjammers 2.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:

Lundi 17 janvier

Blade Assault | PC

Shadow Man Remastered | Switch

Dobo’s House | Switch

Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed | Switch

Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag | Switch

Kubi Adventures | Switch

Mardi 18 janvier

River City Girls | PS5

Nobody Saves The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Labyrinth Legend | Switch

Drowning Cross | Switch

Blacksmith Legends | PC

Mercredi 19 janvier

Dysmantle | Xbox One

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | Xbox One, PC

Guild of Ascension | Switch

Vivid Knight | Switch

Alina of the Arena | PC, Mac

Jeudi 29 janvier

Windjammers 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP | PC

Blackwind | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Expeditions: Rome | PC

RPGolf Legends | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Demon Hunter | Switch

Animal Revolt Battle Simulator | Switch

Scrapnaut | Switch

Nature | Switch

Road Bustle |Switch

Alien Destroyer | Switch

Dragon Hills 2 | Switch

Pyramid Quest | Switch

Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER | Switch

JankBrain | Switch

Make The Burger | Switch

Warno | PC

Aquamarine | PC

Pupperazzi | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Trinoline Genesis | PC

Startup Panic | PC

Vendredi 21 janvier

Gravity Chase | Xbox One, PC

The Company Man | Switch

Merek’s Market | Switch

Baby Storm | Switch

Go Minimal | Switch

Dungeons of Shalnor | Switch

Kinduo | Switch

Word Game | PC

Strange Horticulture | PC

Samedi 22 janvier