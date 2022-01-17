Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine et nouveau titre de tir en co-op en vue!
Vous vous souvenez de la semaine dernière avec la sortie d’un titre à la sauce Left For Dead 4? The Anacrusis. Bien! Cette semaine voit l’arrivée d’un autre et très populaire shooter en co-op qui sort sur de multiples plateformes. Il s’agit cette fois du titre de Ubisoft Rainbow Six Extraction qui a l’air plutôt sympa.
On retrouve également au menu Shadow Man Remastered sur Switch et Windjammers 2.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:
Lundi 17 janvier
- Blade Assault | PC
- Shadow Man Remastered | Switch
- Dobo’s House | Switch
- Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed | Switch
- Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag | Switch
- Kubi Adventures | Switch
Mardi 18 janvier
- River City Girls | PS5
- Nobody Saves The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Labyrinth Legend | Switch
- Drowning Cross | Switch
- Blacksmith Legends | PC
Mercredi 19 janvier
- Dysmantle | Xbox One
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | Xbox One, PC
- Guild of Ascension | Switch
- Vivid Knight | Switch
- Alina of the Arena | PC, Mac
Jeudi 29 janvier
- Windjammers 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP | PC
- Blackwind | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Expeditions: Rome | PC
- RPGolf Legends | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Demon Hunter | Switch
- Animal Revolt Battle Simulator | Switch
- Scrapnaut | Switch
- Nature | Switch
- Road Bustle |Switch
- Alien Destroyer | Switch
- Dragon Hills 2 | Switch
- Pyramid Quest | Switch
- Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER | Switch
- JankBrain | Switch
- Make The Burger | Switch
- Warno | PC
- Aquamarine | PC
- Pupperazzi | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Trinoline Genesis | PC
- Startup Panic | PC
Vendredi 21 janvier
- Gravity Chase | Xbox One, PC
- The Company Man | Switch
- Merek’s Market | Switch
- Baby Storm | Switch
- Go Minimal | Switch
- Dungeons of Shalnor | Switch
- Kinduo | Switch
- Word Game | PC
- Strange Horticulture | PC
Samedi 22 janvier
- Jack ‘n’ Heat | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Hammer Kid | Switch