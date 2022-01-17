Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera janvier 17, 2022

Nouvelle semaine et nouveau titre de tir en co-op en vue!

Vous vous souvenez de la semaine dernière avec la sortie d’un titre à la sauce Left For Dead 4? The Anacrusis. Bien! Cette semaine voit l’arrivée d’un autre et très populaire shooter en co-op qui sort sur de multiples plateformes. Il s’agit cette fois du titre de Ubisoft Rainbow Six Extraction qui a l’air plutôt sympa.

On retrouve également au menu Shadow Man Remastered sur Switch et Windjammers 2.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:

Lundi 17 janvier

  • Blade Assault | PC
  • Shadow Man Remastered | Switch
  • Dobo’s House | Switch
  • Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed | Switch
  • Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag | Switch
  • Kubi Adventures | Switch

Mardi 18 janvier

  • River City Girls | PS5
  • Nobody Saves The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Labyrinth Legend | Switch
  • Drowning Cross | Switch
  • Blacksmith Legends | PC

Mercredi 19 janvier

  • Dysmantle | Xbox One
  • Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | Xbox One, PC
  • Guild of Ascension | Switch
  • Vivid Knight | Switch
  • Alina of the Arena | PC, Mac

Jeudi 29 janvier

  • Windjammers 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP | PC
  • Blackwind | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Expeditions: Rome | PC
  • RPGolf Legends | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Demon Hunter | Switch
  • Animal Revolt Battle Simulator | Switch
  • Scrapnaut | Switch
  • Nature | Switch
  • Road Bustle |Switch
  • Alien Destroyer | Switch
  • Dragon Hills 2 | Switch
  • Pyramid Quest | Switch
  • Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER | Switch
  • JankBrain | Switch
  • Make The Burger | Switch
  • Warno | PC
  • Aquamarine | PC
  • Pupperazzi | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Trinoline Genesis | PC
  • Startup Panic | PC

Vendredi 21 janvier

  • Gravity Chase | Xbox One, PC
  • The Company Man | Switch
  • Merek’s Market | Switch
  • Baby Storm | Switch
  • Go Minimal | Switch
  • Dungeons of Shalnor | Switch
  • Kinduo | Switch
  • Word Game | PC
  • Strange Horticulture | PC

Samedi 22 janvier

  • Jack ‘n’ Heat | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Hammer Kid | Switch

