Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Une nouvelle semaine de sorties jeux vidéo s’annonce. On fait le point!

Le très attendu, après des années de hype et de memes, Elden Ring arrive cette semaine sur PlayStation, Xbox et PC. On aura également droit à un DLC de Destiny 2, nommé The Witch Queen. Enfin, les amateurs de courses automobiles sur PS5 et Xbox Series pourront découvrir Assetto Corsa : Competizione, ou encore GRID Legends.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Mardi 22 février

Monark | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (DLC) | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Sol Cresta | PS4, Switch, PC

Blue Prince | PC, Mac

Monster Crown | Xbox One

Tiny Combat Arena | PC

SCP: Pandemic | PC

Mercredi 23 février

Dr. Oil | Xbox One

Edge of Eternity | Switch

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual | PSVR

For The Warp | Switch

Final Fantasy VI | PC

Blade and Sword | PC

Jeudi 24 février

Assetto Corsa: Competizione | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Martha Is Dead | PS5, PS4, PC

Variable Barricade | Switch

Never Alone | Switch

Light Up The Room | Xbox One

15in1 Solitaire | Switch

Amazing Machines | Switch

Antarctica 88 | Switch

Who Is Zombie? | Switch

Ghost on the Shore | PC, Mac

Clouzyl | PC

Vendredi 25 février