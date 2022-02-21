Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Une nouvelle semaine de sorties jeux vidéo s’annonce. On fait le point!
Le très attendu, après des années de hype et de memes, Elden Ring arrive cette semaine sur PlayStation, Xbox et PC. On aura également droit à un DLC de Destiny 2, nommé The Witch Queen. Enfin, les amateurs de courses automobiles sur PS5 et Xbox Series pourront découvrir Assetto Corsa : Competizione, ou encore GRID Legends.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Mardi 22 février
- Monark | PS5, PS4, Switch, PC
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (DLC) | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sol Cresta | PS4, Switch, PC
- Blue Prince | PC, Mac
- Monster Crown | Xbox One
- Tiny Combat Arena | PC
- SCP: Pandemic | PC
Mercredi 23 février
- Dr. Oil | Xbox One
- Edge of Eternity | Switch
- Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual | PSVR
- For The Warp | Switch
- Final Fantasy VI | PC
- Blade and Sword | PC
Jeudi 24 février
- Assetto Corsa: Competizione | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Martha Is Dead | PS5, PS4, PC
- Variable Barricade | Switch
- Never Alone | Switch
- Light Up The Room | Xbox One
- 15in1 Solitaire | Switch
- Amazing Machines | Switch
- Antarctica 88 | Switch
- Who Is Zombie? | Switch
- Ghost on the Shore | PC, Mac
- Clouzyl | PC
Vendredi 25 février
- GRID Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Tormented Souls | PS4, Xbox One
- Moto Roader MC | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream | PS4, Switch, PC
- Elden Ring | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Tux & Funny | Xbox One
- Figment 2: Creed Valley | Switch, PC
- Aeternum Quest | Switch
- Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded | Switch
- One Guy Gun | Switch
- Plunderer’s Adventures | Switch
- A Perfect Day | PC