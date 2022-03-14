Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Les beaux jours sont sur le retour, tout comme les sorties de jeux de la semaine. On fait le point!
Cette semaine, on pourra profiter d’un titre qui est sorti il y presque dix ans sur les consoles de nouvelle génération, j’ai nommé GTA V. Pour ceux qui ne l’ont encore pas fait, ce sera l’occasion d’en profiter en mode réhaussé avant, espérons-le, l’annonce d’un nouveau GTA.
A côté de ça, on pourra également s’adonner à Tunic ou encore Syberia, tandis qu’on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:
Lundi 14 mars
- Capybara Spa | PC
- Hyperbolica | PC
Mardi 15 mars
- Grand Theft Auto V / GTA Online | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Dawn of the Monsters | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero | PS4, Switch
- Five Night At Freddy’s: Security Breach | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Aethernaut | PC
Mercredi 16 mars
- Paradise Killer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Tunic | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Office Management 101 | PC
- Spirit of the Island | PC
Jeudi 17 mars
- Dark Deity | Switch
- Shredders | Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax | PS4, Switch, PC
- Gal Gun: Double Peace | Switch
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- ANNO: Mutationem | PS5, PS4, PC
- Curious Expedition 2 | PS4, Xbox One
- WRC 10 | Switch
- Onde | PC
- This Means Warp | PC
Vendredi 18 mars
- Who Pressed Mute On Uncle Marcus? | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Syberia: The World Before | PC
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins|PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass | Switch