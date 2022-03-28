Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et c’est reparti pour une nouvelle semaine, avec les sorties jeux vidéo qui vont avec!
Cette semaine, une large palette de titres, gros ou petits, arrivent sur toutes les plateformes. Au menu, Crusader Kings III qui passe du PC aux consoles et ESO qui se voit affublé d’une nouvelle extension sur Xbox et PS5.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse, comme d’habitude, avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:
Lundi 28 mars
- Game Dev Story | PC
- Dungeon Village | PC
- CROWZ | PC
Mardi 29 mars
- Crusader Kings III | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Crystar | Switch
- Ikai | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- In Nightmare | PS5, PS4
- Pure Crosswords | Switch
- Elder Scrolls Online: Ascending Tide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, Ps4
- Vengeful Heart | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- WRC 10 The Official Game | Switch
- Abermore | PC
- Forward: Escape the Fold | PC, Mac
- TFC: The Fertile Crescent | PC, Mac
- Jitsu Squad | PC
- Patrick’s Parabox | PC, Mac
Mercredi 30 mars
- Agent Intercept | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Catie in Meowland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PC
- Escape First | PS4
- Richy’s Nightmare | Switch
- Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King | PS4, Switch, PC
- Take Off – The Flight Simulator | Switch
- G-Darius HD | PC
- Stardom 3 | PC
Jeudi 31 mars
- Broken Pipe | Switch
- Coromon | Switch, PC
- Cosmonious High | PC
- COSPLAY LOVE! : Enchanted Princess | Switch, PC
- Cricket 22 | Switch
- FixFox | PC
- Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape from Dukha | PS4
- Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between | Switch, PC
- Marble Maid | Switch
- Moss: Book II | PS4
- Princess Farmer | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Real Heroes: Firefighter HD | Xbox One
- Red Wings: American Aces | Switch, PC
- Starship Troopers – Terran Command | PC
- Tropico 6 – Next-Gen Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Weird West | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Whisper Trip | Xbox One
- Midnight Ghost Hunt | PC
Vendredi 1er avril
- Dieselpunk Wars | Switch
- Flat Kingdom Paper’s Cut Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Rotund Rebound | PC
- Super Cyborg | Xbox One
- tERRORbane | Switch, PC
- Wizard Mike | Switch
Samedi 2 avril
- Aaron – The Little Detective | Switch
- Chubby Cat | Switch
- Super Clown: Lost Diamonds | Switch