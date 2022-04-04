Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et c’est reparti pour une semaine pleine de nouveautés vidéoludiques!
Après avoir pris un peu de retard, cette semaine sera celle de la sortie, entre autres, d’un titre de la série Lego, avec Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga!
On aura aussi droit à d’autres pépites, comme MLB The Show 22, qui sortira lui aussi mardi.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 4 avril
- Dashing Dodgems | Switch
Mardi 5 avril
- Before We Leave | PS5, PS4
- Legal Dungeon | Xbox One
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- MLB The Show 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Replica | Xbox One
Mercredi 6 avril
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Worm Run | Switch
- Z-Warp | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
Jeudi 7 avril
- Bibi & Tina – New Adventures With Horses | Switch
- Cars Puzzles Games – Funny Car & Trucks Preschool Jigsaw Education Learning Puzzle Games for Babies, Kids & Toddlers | Switch
- Chinatown Detective Agency | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Eschatos | PS4
- Floating Farmer | Switch
- Forgive Me Father | PC
- Godfall Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Happy’s Humble Burger Farm | Switch
- Janitor Bleeds | Xbox One, PC
- Kombinera | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mokoko X | Switch, PC
- Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil from the Sewers | Switch
- Red White Yellow Zinger | Switch
- Road Maintenance Simulator | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter | Switch
- Slipstream | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Spingram | Switch
- The House of the Dead: Remake | Switch
- The Last Friend | Switch
- Traditional Braves | Switch
- Whiskey & Zombies | Xbox One
Vendredi 8 avril
- Astrodogs | Switch
- Boreal Tenebrae | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Calm Colors | Switch
- Rocket Cows | Switch
- World of One | Switch
Samedi 9 avril
- Axolotl | Switch
- Micro Stunt Machina | Switch