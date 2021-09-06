Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Il fait encore beau et chaud, et pour tous ceux qui ne doivent pas rester au bureau, l’été joue les prolongations. Quelques belles sorties arrivent aussi cette semaine du côté des jeux vidéo. On fait le point.

Cette semaine, on pourra mettre la main sur Tales of Arise, NBA 2K22, Sonic Colors et surtout Life is Strange: True Colors. De quoi voir venir donc, mais ce n’est pas tout, puisque la liste exhaustive des sorties que nous vous publions ci-après s’avère bien celle d’une rentrée en bonne et due forme:

Lundi 6 septembre

Enchanted Path | Switch

Red Square Escape 2 | Switch

Mardi 7 septembre

Dream Cycle | PC

Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt | PC

Crown Trick | PS4, Xbox One

Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mercredi 8 septembre

Struggling | PS4, Xbox One

Jeudi 9 septembre

Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

| PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bite s | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

s | The Artful Escape | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Ultra Age | PS4, Switch

Boulder Dash Deluxe | Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Touryst | PS5, PS4

Espgaluda II | Switch

Vendredi 10 septembre