Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Il fait encore beau et chaud, et pour tous ceux qui ne doivent pas rester au bureau, l’été joue les prolongations. Quelques belles sorties arrivent aussi cette semaine du côté des jeux vidéo. On fait le point.

Cette semaine, on pourra mettre la main sur Tales of Arise, NBA 2K22, Sonic Colors et surtout Life is Strange: True Colors. De quoi voir venir donc, mais ce n’est pas tout, puisque la liste exhaustive des sorties que nous vous publions ci-après s’avère bien celle d’une rentrée en bonne et due forme:

Lundi 6 septembre

  • Enchanted Path | Switch
  • Red Square Escape 2 | Switch

Mardi 7 septembre

  • Dream Cycle | PC
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch | PS5, PS4
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt | PC
  • Crown Trick | PS4, Xbox One
  • Bus Simulator | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mercredi 8 septembre

  • Struggling | PS4, Xbox One

Jeudi 9 septembre

  • Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Artful Escape | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Ultra Age | PS4, Switch
  • Boulder Dash Deluxe | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Touryst | PS5, PS4
  • Espgaluda II | Switch

Vendredi 10 septembre

  • Life is Strange: True Colors | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • From Earth To Heaven | Xbox One
  • NBA 2K22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Lost in Random | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tales of Arise | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • A Day Without Me | PS4, Xbox ONe
  • WarioWare: Get It Together! | Switch
  • The Rewinder | PC

