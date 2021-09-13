Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et c’est reparti pour un nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques. On fait le point!
Après nombre de trailers tous plus alléchants les uns que les autres, Deathloop arrive enfin cette semaine sur PS5 et PC. Ces prochains jours seront également l’occasion de découvrir Skatebird ou le shooter Severed Steel.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Mardi 14 septembre
- Flaskoman | Xbox One
- Deathloop | PS5, PC
- Cruis’n Blast | Switch
- Colors Live | Switch
- Honey, I Joined A Cult | PC
- Era of Newborns | PC
Mercredi 15 septembre
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town | PC
- Fire Commander | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Merek’s Market | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Flynn: Son of Crimson | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dustwind: The Last Resort | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Mr. Pumpkin 2: Kowloon Walled City | Xbox One
- Titan Chaser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Omen of Sorrow | Xbox One
- Arkan: The Dog Adventurer | Xbox Series X/S
- Between Time: Escape Room | Switch
- Mindcell | Switch
- Timberborn | PC, Mac
- Age of Darkness: Final Stand | PC
- Gas Station Simulator | PC
Jeudi 16 septembre
- Gamedec | PC
- Metallic Child | Switch, PC
- Project Winter | PS4, Switch
- Skatebird | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- The Amazing Circus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Eastward | Switch, PC, Mac
- Murder Diaries | Switch, PC
- Classic Logical Bundle (4in1) | Switch
- Endless Puzzle Fun Collection | Switch
- Project Winter | Switch
- Bubble Shooter FX | Switch
- Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em | Switch
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition | Switch
- Elva the Eco Dragon | Switch
- Metallic Child | Switch
- Match 3 Adventure | Switch
- Push-Ups Workout | Switch
- Razion EX | Switch
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship | PC
- The Depths: Prehistoric Survival | PC
Vendredi 17 septembre
- Earth Marines | Xbox One
- Tails of Iron | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dojoran | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aragami 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Severed Steel | PC
- TOEM: A Photo Adventure | PS5, Switch, PC
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom | Switch
- Nexomon | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Apsulov: End of Gods | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Murder Diaries | Xbox One
- Marble Parkour | Switch
- Galactic Invasion | Switch
- Love Colors | Switch
Samedi 18 septembre
- Song in the Smoke | PS4, PC
- Squabble | Switch