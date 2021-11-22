Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Cette semaine est un peu plus calme au niveau des sorties de jeux vidéo…
Dans le panorama des 7 prochains jours, peu de gros titres en vue. Tout au plus on note l’arrivée de Death’s Door sur plusieurs supports, tandis que le gros morceau est à aller chercher du côté de Farming Simulator 22.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 22 novembre
- Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac
Mardi 23 novembre
- Death’s Door | PS5, PS4, Switch
- My Universe: Interior Designer | Switch
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game | Xbox One, PC
- Let’s Sing 2022 | Switch
- Puppies and Kittens | Switch
- Tunnel of Doom | PC
Mercredi 24 novembre
- Forza Polpo | PC
- Drizzlepath: Deja Vu | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Poker Club | Switch
- King Under The Mountain | PC
Jeudi 25 novembre
- A Gummy’s Life | PS5, PS4, Switch
- Cricket 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- DoDonPachi Resurrection | Switch
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everday Deer Game | PS4, Switch
- Deiland: Pocket Planet | Xbox One
- RoboShark Rampage | Switch
- Shiro | Switch
- Doctor Who: Edge of Reality | Switch
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!! | Switch
- #1 Sudokus | Switch
- Puzzle Frenzy | Switch
- Cute Honey: Bunny Girl | PC
Vendredi 26 novembre
- Date Night Bowling | Switch, PC
- Night Lights | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Little Bug | Switch
- Cabin Fever | Switch
- Starlight Shores | Switch
- Real Boxing 2 | Switch
- Len’s Island | PC, Mac
Samedi 27 novembre
- Farmquest | Switch