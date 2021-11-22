Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

rivera novembre 22, 2021 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Cette semaine est un peu plus calme au niveau des sorties de jeux vidéo…

Dans le panorama des 7 prochains jours, peu de gros titres en vue. Tout au plus on note l’arrivée de Death’s Door sur plusieurs supports, tandis que le gros morceau est à aller chercher du côté de Farming Simulator 22.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 22 novembre

  • Before We Leave | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Mardi 23 novembre

  • Death’s Door | PS5, PS4, Switch
  • My Universe: Interior Designer | Switch
  • DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game | Xbox One, PC
  • Let’s Sing 2022 | Switch
  • Puppies and Kittens | Switch
  • Tunnel of Doom | PC

Mercredi 24 novembre

  • Forza Polpo | PC
  • Drizzlepath: Deja Vu | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Poker Club | Switch
  • King Under The Mountain | PC

Jeudi 25 novembre

  • A Gummy’s Life | PS5, PS4, Switch
  • Cricket 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • DoDonPachi Resurrection | Switch
  • DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everday Deer Game | PS4, Switch
  • Deiland: Pocket Planet | Xbox One
  • RoboShark Rampage | Switch
  • Shiro | Switch
  • Doctor Who: Edge of Reality | Switch
  • Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!! | Switch
  • #1 Sudokus | Switch
  • Puzzle Frenzy | Switch
  • Cute Honey: Bunny Girl | PC

Vendredi 26 novembre

  • Date Night Bowling | Switch, PC
  • Night Lights | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Little Bug | Switch
  • Cabin Fever | Switch
  • Starlight Shores | Switch
  • Real Boxing 2 | Switch
  • Len’s Island | PC, Mac

Samedi 27 novembre

  • Farmquest | Switch

A propos rivera

Voir aussi...

Découverte : Visite de l’usine d’assemblage de TV TCL en Pologne

Après avoir découvert les plus récents modèles de TV TCL au siège européen à Paris …

Les précommandes pour After the Fall sont désormais disponibles

Vertigo Games annonce que les précommandes pour After The Fall, le FPS multijoueur en VR, sont désormais …

La bêta ouverte de The King of Fighters XV ce week-end sur PlayStation

Grâce au cross-play, les joueurs pourront s’affronter quelle que soit leur plateforme. Ils pourront également …

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

*

code

© S2PMag.ch 2021