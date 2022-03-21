Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Avec le printemps qui est là, c’est l’occasion de se replonger dans une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques.

Cette semaine, il faudra garder à l’oeil la date du 25 mars, puisque c’est là que sortiront bon nombre de titres. Au menu, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Kirby et Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 21 mars

  • Itorah | PC

Mardi 22 mars

  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Rune Factory 5 | Switch
  • A Place for the Unwilling | Switch
  • Kraken Academy!! | Xbox, Switch
  • Tempest 4000 | Switch

Mercredi 23 mars

  • APFTU | Xbox One, PC
  • Richy’s Nightmares | Xbox One, PS4
  • Bunny Memory | Switch
  • Chippy | Switch
  • A Place for the Unwilling | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Animal Shelter | PC
  • The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
  • Shattered Pixel Dungeon | PC, Mac

Jeudi 24 mars

  • A Memoir Blue | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Relayer | PS5, PS4
  • The Ascent | PS5, PS4
  • Expedition Zero | PC
  • Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
  • Norco | PC
  • Pusheep | PC
  • Super Nanaru | Switch, PC
  • The Lost and the Wicked | PC
  • Smart Factory Tycoon | PC
  • The Planet Crafter | PC

Vendredi 25 mars

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Switch
  • Andro Dunos 2 | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Ghostwire Tokyo | PS5, PC
  • Aery – Calm Mind 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Tunche | PS4
  • Devastator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Mr.Prepper | PS5, PS4
  • Taqoban | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch

