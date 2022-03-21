Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Avec le printemps qui est là, c’est l’occasion de se replonger dans une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques.
Cette semaine, il faudra garder à l’oeil la date du 25 mars, puisque c’est là que sortiront bon nombre de titres. Au menu, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Kirby et Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 21 mars
- Itorah | PC
Mardi 22 mars
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Rune Factory 5 | Switch
- A Place for the Unwilling | Switch
- Kraken Academy!! | Xbox, Switch
- Tempest 4000 | Switch
Mercredi 23 mars
- APFTU | Xbox One, PC
- Richy’s Nightmares | Xbox One, PS4
- Bunny Memory | Switch
- Chippy | Switch
- A Place for the Unwilling | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Animal Shelter | PC
- The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Shattered Pixel Dungeon | PC, Mac
Jeudi 24 mars
- A Memoir Blue | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Relayer | PS5, PS4
- The Ascent | PS5, PS4
- Expedition Zero | PC
- Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
- Norco | PC
- Pusheep | PC
- Super Nanaru | Switch, PC
- The Lost and the Wicked | PC
- Smart Factory Tycoon | PC
- The Planet Crafter | PC
Vendredi 25 mars
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Switch
- Andro Dunos 2 | PS4, Switch, PC
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Ghostwire Tokyo | PS5, PC
- Aery – Calm Mind 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tunche | PS4
- Devastator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mr.Prepper | PS5, PS4
- Taqoban | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch